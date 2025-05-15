Hydrophilic Coating Market to Reach USD 27.23 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hydrophilic Coating Market Size was valued at USD 16.59 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 27.23 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.66% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.





Emerging Biomedical and Industrial Trends Drive Innovation and Adoption in Surface-Enhancing Hydrophilic Coating Technologies Across Key Sectors

The hydrophilic coating market is experiencing notable growth fueled by biomedical advancements and increased preference for minimally invasive procedures. These coatings, known for enhancing wettability and reducing friction, are widely used in devices like catheters and stents. The FDA reported that over half of cardiovascular devices approved from 2022 to 2023 included hydrophilic coatings. Automotive applications such as anti-fogging and rain-repellent surfaces are also expanding. Companies like DSM Biomedical and Surmodics are investing heavily in next-gen technologies, with Surmodics expanding its Eden Prairie facility in 2022. Regulatory shifts by the EPA toward eco-friendly products favor water-based coatings, while U.S. and European healthcare systems are shifting toward wet-coated instruments. The American Coatings Association highlights the role of functional coatings in boosting performance and sustainability, expanding their relevance across sectors including optics, electronics, and marine industries.

The US Hydrophilic Coating Market Size was valued at USD 5.28 Billion in 2023 with a major share of about 77% and a significant growth rate.

The U.S. hydrophilic coating market is witnessing rapid expansion due to the increasing usage in medical devices and surgical tools, driven by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. According to the U.S. FDA and Johns Hopkins Medicine, the surge in interventional cardiology and urology procedures has led to greater demand for lubricious coatings that reduce patient discomfort and enhance precision. U.S.-based companies like Harland Medical Systems are actively scaling hydrophilic coating capacities, signaling strong market potential.

Evolving Regulations Reshape Innovation and Compliance in the Hydrophilic Coating Market

FDA enforces stricter safety standards, affecting design and approval of coated medical devices.

EPA regulations favor low-VOC, water-based hydrophilic coatings over solvent-based types.

EMA demands extensive biocompatibility data, pushing cleaner, compliant coating technologies.

ACA promotes sustainable practices and regulatory clarity in coating development.

ISO 10993 standards drive global alignment in safety and performance of hydrophilic coatings.

By Substrate, Glass/Ceramics Segment Dominated the Hydrophilic Coating Market in 2023 with a 37.8% Market Share

This is attributed to its widespread use in optical lenses, lab equipment, and medical diagnostics. The segment's dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for anti-fog, anti-glare, and self-cleaning applications. In healthcare, hydrophilic coatings on glass slides enhance specimen clarity and minimize sample distortion. Leading manufacturers like Corning Inc. have ramped up production of coated labware in response to rising clinical diagnostic needs. In automotive, luxury vehicles increasingly integrate hydrophilic-coated windshields for enhanced driver visibility. Research from the National Eye Institute also supports the adoption of hydrophilic coatings on ophthalmic lenses, highlighting comfort and clarity improvements. The ceramics component is gaining traction in dental and orthopedic tools, where the coatings improve performance under wet conditions. Collectively, these factors make glass/ceramics the cornerstone substrate in the global hydrophilic coating ecosystem.

By Application, Automotive Segment Dominated the Hydrophilic Coating Market in 2023 with a 34.9% Market Share

This growth is driven by the need for improved safety, durability, and visibility. Hydrophilic coatings are commonly used in side mirrors, rearview cameras, and windshields to enhance visibility during adverse weather. With the rise of autonomous vehicles and ADAS technologies, companies like Tesla and Ford have begun integrating fog-resistant, coated cameras and LiDAR systems to maintain sensor clarity. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, fog and rain-related road accidents have driven automakers to invest in functional coatings to improve driving performance. Additionally, electric vehicles benefit from hydrophilic coatings to maintain battery pack visibility and reduce thermal stress. This growing integration of high-tech safety and performance features solidifies automotive as the dominant application sector.

North America Dominated the Hydrophilic Coating Market In 2023, Holding a 41.2% Market Share.

The region’s dominance is primarily attributed to the booming medical device industry, supported by strong regulatory infrastructure and increasing healthcare investments. The U.S. FDA's 2023 device approvals highlight a spike in catheters, vascular stents, and guidewires utilizing hydrophilic coatings. Leading companies like Abbott and Boston Scientific have developed next-gen devices with enhanced lubricity. Moreover, the CDC's national guidelines promoting infection control in hospitals favor coated medical tools for safer procedures. The American Medical Association emphasizes the adoption of biocompatible materials in outpatient surgeries. In the automotive sector, manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada are incorporating hydrophilic coatings in electric vehicle systems and ADAS components. Government incentives for smart infrastructure and vehicle safety are pushing OEMs to adopt performance coatings. Combined with increased R&D funding and industrial automation, North America stands as the key region in driving innovation and market expansion.

Asia Pacific Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Hydrophilic Coating Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

Rapid industrialization, booming healthcare infrastructure, and rising consumer electronics production across China, India, and South Korea are propelling demand. In 2023, China’s National Medical Products Administration approved over 120 coated devices for local and export markets. India, backed by its “Make in India” healthcare initiative, has expanded catheter and diagnostic kit production that incorporates hydrophilic layers. Samsung and Sony are investing in optical and anti-fog coatings for next-gen consumer products. Additionally, ASEAN countries are increasing their adoption of eco-friendly coatings in marine and automotive industries. The region’s favorable regulatory policies and surge in medical tourism further contribute to its accelerating market trajectory.

Recent Developments

January 2025: VitaTek launched VitaCoat, an open-source hydrophilic coating on Chamfr, offering 70% cost savings and easy application without primers to support faster medical device development.

launched VitaCoat, an open-source hydrophilic coating on Chamfr, offering 70% cost savings and easy application without primers to support faster medical device development. November 2023: Nidec Instruments introduced a hydrophilic coating for automotive cameras that improves visibility in rain using low contact angle tech and UV self-recovery functionality.





