Bipartisan, Bicameral CHEERS Act Aims to Revitalize Bars, Restaurants and Entertainment Venues Nationwide

With bipartisan and bicameral support, Representatives Darin LaHood (R-IL-16), Steven Horsford (D-NV-04), Suzan DelBene (D-WA-01) and Claudia Tenney (R-NY-24) alongside Senators Tim Sheehy (R-MT) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH), today introduced H.R.3325/S.1732, the Creating Hospitality Economic Enhancement for Restaurants and Servers (CHEERS) Act. This critical legislation provides targeted tax relief to bars, restaurants, taprooms and entertainment venues with draft beer systems, helping the hospitality sector reinvest in local businesses and their employees.

These investments would enhance service, drive job creation and stimulate local economies, all while promoting sustainability through reduced packaging waste in every congressional district. The CHEERS Act was first introduced last Congress and received strong bipartisan support. This bill incentivizes investments in draft beer systems and offers an economic boost to the hospitality industry.

“Local restaurants, taprooms and bars are an essential part of our economy across Illinois’ 16th Congressional District,” said Rep. LaHood. “I am proud to reintroduce the bipartisan, bicameral CHEERS Act to provide much-needed relief to our local businesses and encourage continued investment in our communities. This bill will revitalize the hospitality industry, support local jobs, generate economic growth, and promote the use of sustainable tap equipment in bars and restaurants.”

“In Las Vegas, hospitality means more than good times – it means good jobs,” Rep. Horsford said. “The CHEERS Act would boost job opportunities at all levels, from small bars and clubs to major casinos, hotels and arenas. The tax incentives in it would help employers invest in their most important asset – their people. I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan proposal with Rep. LaHood again in the 119th Congress, and will continue to partner with him to boost jobs in Nevada and across the United States.”

“The CHEERS Act offers a bipartisan solution to help small brewers in Washington and across the country invest in energy-efficient draft systems, reduce waste and create more jobs,” said Rep. DelBene. “By expanding these tax incentives, this legislation supports both economic recovery and environmental responsibility. This will deliver real benefits to small businesses in Washington.”

"Local bars and restaurants are the heart of our Main Street economy. The Creating Hospitality Economic Enhancement for Restaurants and Servers Act will strengthen these businesses by providing incentives to expand tap lines and keg equipment on commercial properties, supporting growth in our local hospitality and brewing industries," said Rep. Tenney.

“Reducing the tax burden on small businesses is a commonsense policy that helps deliver on the promise to put Main Street businesses and workers first. I’m proud to lead the CHEERS Act to support small businesses nationwide as they invest in growing their operations, creating jobs, boosting local economies and strengthening communities,” said Senator Sheehy.

“Too many local bars and restaurants are facing rising costs,” said Senator Hassan. “This bipartisan legislation gives small businesses in the hospitality industry a tax cut to install energy-efficient draft beer systems, which not only helps customers enjoy a drink but also helps reduce costs for restaurants and bars.”

“The beer industry is committed to supporting its retail partners, who are local businesses from coast to coast, and to furthering access for all legal drinking age Americans to fresh, ice-cold beer on draft,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “We applaud Reps. LaHood, Horsford, Tenney and DelBene and our Senate champions, Sens. Sheehy and Hassan for introducing the CHEERS Act, which will provide relief to your favorite local pubs, bars, taprooms, restaurants and entertainment venues nationwide that serve beer, America’s favorite alcohol beverage. We look forward to seeing this bill stimulate reinvestment in businesses to create more jobs and stimulate local economies nationwide.”

Associations and businesses nationwide shared their support and excitement for the reintroduction of the CHEERS Act.

The CHEERS Act expands the longstanding Section 179D tax deduction for energy-efficient investments, now including keg and tap systems, draft equipment upgrades and relief for lost or stolen kegs. By reducing upfront costs for hospitality businesses, this bill makes it easier for bars and restaurants to modernize their draft beer infrastructure and keep serving fresh, high-quality beer to consumers nationwide.

