No Matter What’s in Store this May ‘2-4'...Make your Summer Space a Safe Place

Toronto, ON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No matter what’s in store this May ‘2-4’ - whether you’re opening the cottage, sparking up the grill, pitching a tent, tuning up your RVs or trailers or simply gearing up to enjoy the great outdoors – your safety partners at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and Ontario Poison Centre (OPC) want you to keep these safety tips in mind so you can make the most of your days as summer unofficially gets underway.

Carbon Monoxide Safety

A highly poisonous and deadly gas, Carbon Monoxide (CO) is a by-product of incomplete combustion of carbon-containing (or carbon-based) fuels such as natural gas, propane, oil, wood, charcoal and more. And while some of us may tend to think that this is a winter concern, CO knows no seasonal boundaries.

Commonly known as the ‘silent killer’ this poisonous, gas can go undetected as you can’t see it, smell it, or taste it.



CO can make its way into popular summertime activities such as cottaging, camping, BBQing, RVing or boating. No matter what’s in store this May ‘2-4’ - CO should have no place in your summer space.

Take Action. Think Safe.

have all fuel-burning appliances inspected through the services of a TSSA-registered contractor

install, certified, working CO alarms

never use indoors, nor in enclosed spaces, any fuel-burning equipment that is specifically designed and approved for outdoor use only such as generators, portable heaters, BBQs and camping stoves

keep external exhaust vents – whether at the cottage or your trailer or RV – free of debris or blockages

know the sources; know the symptoms of CO poisoning

if you suspect CO poisoning, get outdoors immediately and call 911

“No matter the season, any one CO incident is always one too many. Keep in mind that while seasons change, the risks of CO exposure don’t,” says Owen Kennedy, Director of TSSA’s Fuels Safety Program. “Even though fuel-burning appliances may be safely designed, they can emit deadly levels of CO gas if not properly installed, inspected and maintained regularly. Know the sources. Know the symptoms. Know the steps to keep yourselves, family, friends and loved ones – pets included – safe this summer,” stresses Kennedy.

For additional CO Safety information visit cosafety.ca

Other Poison Prevention

Whether indoors or out, don’t let other potential poisoning hazards, such as snake bites, poisonous plants, chemicals, or medications that may be in your environment, dampen your spirits on these summer days.

Storage

Keep harmful products and medications “locked up tight and out of sight” in a cupboard or container. There are a variety of safety latches that can be purchased to lock a cupboard or cabinet. Find them in the child safety section of local stores. You should choose one that works for your family. For more details, check out the Poison Storage Checklist.

Snake Bites

Be prepared when hiking or visiting an area where rattlesnakes live. Have an emergency plan. Know how to contact the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the area and know how to get to the closest hospital.

if you hear a rattle, move away from the sound of the snake. Do not try to touch it.

if bitten by a snake, remain calm.

if you experience a snake bite, call 1-844-POISON-X (1-844-764-7669) or immediately call 911

Plant and Mushroom Safey

Plants, berries and mushrooms are attractive to many and particularly young children who like to put things in their mouths. Make sure you know the names of plants that grow inside and outside of your home. If your child eats a plant, berry, seed, bulb, or wild mushroom that you aren’t sure about or think may be poisonous, call OPC at 1-844-POISON-X (1-844-764-7669) (Toll-free) or 416-813-5900 or 911 immediately.

do not assume that a plant is safe for people just because birds or wildlife eat it

do not suck nectar from flowers or make tea from flowers or leaves

cactus plants can cause skin to be irritated and should be kept away from children

poisonous and non-poisonous mushrooms may grow side by side

it can be dangerous to eat a mushroom that you have found outdoors

cooking outdoor mushrooms does NOT make them safe to eat

For more information on mushroom foraging safety, check out this infographic and video

Pesticides:

As the season may call for people to use weed killers, pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers or other lawn or garden products, don’t ever leave these chemicals unattended, particularly if children may be around.

follow all instructions on the label carefully

wear protective equipment

store pesticides in a locked box or cabinet

“As families head outdoors this May long weekend, it’s important to remember that poison hazards don’t take a vacation. From plants and pesticides to bites and medications, prevention starts with awareness” – Dr. Connie Mackenzie, Assistant Medical Director, Ontario Poison Centre.



For additional poison prevention information visit ontariopoisoncentre.ca



About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

About OPC

The Ontario Poison Centre (OPC) is a telephone toxicology consultation service that provides expert poison advice 24 hours a day to the public, emergency service personnel and health-care professionals across the province. The OPC participates in the ongoing care of the poisoned patient by following the clinical course of hospitalization, assessing the effectiveness of treatment recommendations and providing additional treatment recommendations. Our toxicology experts will collaborate with other health-care professionals to advocate for optimal, current and evidence-based care of the poisoned patient. The OPC is operated and supported by The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto. The OPC also operates a bilingual satellite site in Ottawa in collaboration with Montfort Hospital.

