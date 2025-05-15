In National Advertising Division Challenge, SharkNinja Voluntarily Discontinues HydroDuo Wet Dry Hard Floor Cleaner Claim

New York, NY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT challenge initiated by competitor Dyson, Inc., SharkNinja Operating LLC voluntarily discontinued the comparative performance claim on its website for its HydroDuo Wet Dry Hard Floor Cleaner vs. the Dyson WashG1.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process by the National Advertising Division (NAD) for reviewing single-issue advertising cases.

Dyson and Shark market competing household floor cleaning appliances. Dyson challenged advertising by Shark that compared the performance of Dyson’s WashG1 wet hard floor cleaner to the performance of Shark’s HydroDuo Wet Dry Hard Floor Cleaner. Specifically, Dyson challenged Shark’s comparative performance claim “Dry-only Pickup. Easily capture dry messes and crumbs without having to wet your floors. Better debris pickup on hard floors vs. the Dyson WashG1† †Based on IEC 62885-2.2021. Front stroke results.”

NAD determined that the challenge was appropriate for SWIFT because it presented the single issue of whether Shark's comparison of the performance of Shark’s HydroDuo operating in "dry-only" mode to the performance of Dyson's WashG1 is inappropriate because Dyson's WashG1 does not have a "dry-only" mode.

During the inquiry, SharkNinja informed NAD that it had permanently discontinued the challenged claim for business reasons unrelated to Dyson’s challenge. NAD will treat the permanently discontinued claim, for compliance purposes, as if NAD recommended that it be discontinued.

