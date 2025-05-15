USA TODAY Readers Again Say Jellystone Park Locations are Among the Best in the Nation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park locations in Mississippi and Pennsylvania finished among the top four RV parks in the nation in USA TODAY’s 10Best 2025 Readers’ Choice competition.

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, with its beautiful swimming pool, water slides, splashground, mini golf, and games ranging from laser tag to human foosball to Water Wars, was voted the number two RV campground in the nation. The location also placed second in last year’s voting, was ranked sixth in 2023, and was voted the best park in the nation in 2022.

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, with its multiple swimming pools, splashground, giant water slides, snowless tubing, paintball, and laser tag games, was again voted the fourth best campground in the nation, repeating its ranking from last year.



Both Jellystone Park locations offer exceptional attractions, lots of daily activities, interactions with the Yogi Bear characters, beautiful RV sites and deluxe cabin and glamping accommodations such as lakeside cabins in Pelahatchie and tree house cabins in Mill Run.



“We are thrilled that USA TODAY readers consistently rank Jellystone Park locations among the best campgrounds in the United States. The fact that multiple Jellystone Park locations have placed among the top four RV parks in the nation over multiple years underscores the extent to which families consider these locations top parks,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for CampJellystone.com, the Southfield, Michigan-based company that franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts across the U.S. and Canada in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

USA TODAY’s top-ranked Jellystone Park locations just keep getting better, each having made major additions in recent years. The Pelahatchie location enhanced its splash park with an additional slide and added Water Wars, laser tag, gem mining, human foosball, and a jumping pad. The Mill Run location’s latest enhancements include a new miniature golf course, an RC track, and a new jump pillow.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s25).

