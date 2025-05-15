AI Fatigue Meets Hacker Opportunism: Why Executive Apathy is the New Cyber Risk

Nashville, Tenn., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, today issued a call to action for business leaders facing the rising threat of AI fatigue - an overlooked vulnerability that cyber attackers are already exploiting. As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve at unprecedented speed, organizations must reassess not just their technologies but the leadership behaviors that govern their security posture.

“Attackers thrive on complacency. The more leaders trust the machine without questioning its limitations, the easier it becomes to exploit that trust,” said Drew Hendrickson, Shareholder and Practice Leader, LBMC Cybersecurity. “The next frontier isn’t AI risk management; it’s AI fatigue management. That’s what CISOs need to be putting on the boardroom agenda.”

Hackers Are Betting on Fatigue, Not Just Technology

AI fatigue refers to the growing cognitive and organizational weariness around the constant buzz of AI - its updates, outputs, and risks. For executives, it often presents as a false sense of security that “AI has it covered,” or worse, an overwhelmed response that leads to delegating critical risk decisions without oversight.

Cori Macy, Manager, LBMC Cybersecurity, sees this play out on the front lines. “We’re seeing higher AI-assisted phishing success rates than ever, up significantly in just the past six months. Executives are worn down by daily AI decisions, and that’s exactly when bad actors strike. They don’t need you to be asleep - just distracted,” said Macy.

A Real-World Wake-up Call: Lessons from Recent AI Mismanagement

Recent industry breaches demonstrate how AI mismanagement leads directly to cyber failures. One example is the Blue Yonder ransomware attack in November 2024, which disrupted supply chain operations for major retailers. These incidents highlight the risks of AI mismanagement in cybersecurity, especially when automated systems fail to detect or respond to threats effectively.

This incident underscores a dangerous pattern - AI tools built for speed and efficiency often deprioritize security nuance. As attackers grow more sophisticated, they know how to train and trick these systems better than some teams know how to test them.

Five Signs Your Executive Team Has Tuned Out - and What That Means for Your Cyber Exposure

Leaders must recognize when fatigue is creating dangerous blind spots. Here’s a quick diagnostic:

Overreliance on dashboards: Trusting AI-generated reports without question or validation.

Shrinking cybersecurity meetings: Treating cyber updates as an afterthought instead of a strategic priority.

Compliance checkbox mentality: Focusing on “passing audits” rather than measuring real threat exposure.

Reduction in simulation exercises: Skipping or reducing cyber drills due to "resource constraints" or "more pressing business issues."

Trusting single layers of defense: Assuming one tool, vendor, or platform will "cover everything."

Each of these behaviors increases organizational exposure, weakens response readiness, and erodes stakeholder trust. “This isn’t a future risk. It’s a now risk,” adds Hendrickson. “If AI is the engine, fatigue is the flat tire. You won’t notice until you're off the road.”

One Pen Test Is Not Enough - Continuous Vigilance Required

The problem is not just technology, but tempo. The bad actors are adapting faster than most security roadmaps can keep pace. LBMC developed a tool that addresses this reality head-on. LBMC Guard offers continuous penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, matching the pace at which adversaries evolve. Clients now require active, subscription-based cybersecurity defenses - not occasional audits.

“Real-time security isn’t just a toolset; it’s a mindset,” said Bill Dean, Shareholder, LBMC Cybersecurity. “Waiting a year between tests is like locking your front door once a month and hoping it’s enough.”

Simplifying Compliance Through Integration

In addition to attack readiness, fatigue is creating gaps in compliance posture. Recognizing the burden that complex compliance frameworks place on overstretched teams, LBMC introduced Cyber Core - a comprehensive cyber leadership support program to assist busy CISOs and security leaders with third party risk management, cybersecurity vulnerability management and compliance efforts under one umbrella. Cyber Core ensures that cybersecurity isn't fragmented across departments, but streamlined, visible, and aligned with business priorities.

Leadership Must Reengage

The message to CEOs and boards is clear: You may not be the ones building AI models, but your disengagement could be the single greatest point of failure. Hackers are not just targeting your infrastructure; they’re counting on your executive fatigue.

“This isn’t about scaring leaders,” concluded Hendrickson. “It’s about bringing them back into the conversation. Cybersecurity has always been a leadership issue. Now, AI fatigue is turning it into a leadership vulnerability.”

For more insights or to connect with LBMC’s cyber experts, visit our website.

About LBMC

LBMC is one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms and an Accounting Today Top 35 Firm in the Nation serving more than 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina and remote offices. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. Discover career opportunities or learn more about how LBMC’s services and culture can support your business goals. Connect with us on LinkedIn for the latest insights on talent, client engagement, and business growth.

Attachment