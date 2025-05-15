Mountain America Credit Union Fits Hundreds of Ogden Elementary Students with New Shoes

OGDEN, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with Operation Warm, donated 425 brand-new pairs of shoes to students from Bonneville Elementary on May 9, 2025. Volunteers from both organizations were on site to personally help each student select shoes with the perfect fit in colors they loved—offering comfort, confidence, and smiles as they head into the warmer months.

“We are extremely excited about receiving such care and support for our students,” said Jer Bates, director of communications for the Ogden School District. “New shoes are a significant gift to our students. This is something that impacts and uplifts the whole community.”

​In Utah, approximately 8.5% of children live below the poverty line, highlighting the need for community initiatives like this one. Operation Warm focuses on supporting children’s well-being by providing essentials such as coats and shoes—resources that bolster a child’s self-esteem, readiness to learn, and ability to thrive.

“At Mountain America, we are committed to make a meaningful difference in the community,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America. “The smiles we see on the children’s faces as they receive their new shoes are so heartwarming. Our partnership with Operation Warm enables us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these children, providing them with not only essential footwear but also a sense of hope and belonging.”

Mountain America proudly solidified its partnership with Operation Warm in 2019. Since then, the credit union has donated a total of 6,462 essential items—including 2,450 pairs of shoes—to under-resourced communities across their footprint. This ongoing commitment reflects Mountain America’s dedication to supporting families in need and strengthening the communities it serves.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.