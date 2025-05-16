Prosafe SE: Last day of trading including rights to Warrants

16 May 2025 - Prosafe SE (the "Company") refers to the notice of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) published on 25 April 2025 in connection with the proposed recapitalisation of the Company announced on 24 April 2025, including the proposal to issue warrants ("Warrants") in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act Section 11-12 to existing shareholders as of the date of the extraordinary general meeting, conditional upon completion of the recapitalisation. The Company further refers to the key information announcement published on 25 April 2025 in respect of the Warrants.

Today, 16 May 2025, is the last day of trading of the Company's shares including the right to subscribe for Warrants assuming approval by the EGM later today. The Company will publish an ex. date announcement prior to commencement of trading on the ex. date, Monday 19 May 2025.

The offering of Warrants and their subsequent exercise period remains conditional upon the Company completing the proposed recapitalisation as set out in the proposed resolution to the EGM. The offering of Warrants is subject to the preparation and publication of a prospectus. Warrants will not be offered to shareholders in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action, other than in accordance with applicable exemptions.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



