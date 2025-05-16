Tonner Drones CEO increases his stake to 13% and completes debt restructuring

Schiltigheim, May 16th 2025 08:15, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that CEO van den Ouden raised his stake in the company to 13%. The company was also able to finalize the debt restructuring that was initially announced on November 5th, 2024.

Tonner Drones received a conversion request from the CEO to convert 30,312,000 warrants into 45,468,000 regular shares. By exercising these warrants, Van den Ouden will increase his shareholding to over 13% of the company. Van den Ouden paid €568,350 for the exercise of his warrants. As a result, the company's debt decreased by the same amount and the equity was improved. Van den Ouden no longer owns warrants and now owns 65,468,000 shares. The remaining debt in this 4% interest bond is €94,725. From November 2024 to January 2025, Van den Ouden has bought 20,000,000 shares on the market and has not sold any shares. He also has no intention of selling any shares.

In November 2024, the CEO announced his intention to consolidate his investments in the company into a more simplified structure. This process has now been completed, with some adjustments, and the main debt that CEO van den Ouden has in the company has now been reduced to 2 transparent products. One of the products is a regular bond of €3M, with 3% interest and with maturity until 31-12-2027. In addition, the shareholder loan, with 5% interest, worth €1.5M, enables van den Ouden to finance Tonner Drones flexibly according to the needs of the company from time to time.

« I have always said that I believe in a strong future of the company. » Diede van den Ouden, CEO, said. « By being the reference shareholder of the company, I align myself with the other shareholders. In addition, we have now been able to reduce debt and interest charges and further restore equity. Finally, the company is better to be managed with a clearer shareholder structure. I also invite other shareholders to make their voices heard at our shareholders’ meeting on June 19. It would enable us to reach the quorum. »

Full documentation of the debt instruments and the shareholders' meeting will be available on the company's website.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

