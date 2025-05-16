Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 May 2025 to 14 May 2025

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 8 May 2025 to 14 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 May 2025 to 14 May 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 May 202540035.0835.1535.0014 032
9 May 202520035.0035.0035.007 000
12 May 202520035.8035.8035.807 160
13 May 202500.000.000.000
14 May 20252 00035.7036.0035.4071 400
Total2 800   99 592


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 May 202500.000.000.000
9 May 202540035.3035.4035.2014 120
12 May 202580036.0636.4035.7528 848
13 May 202560036.6236.8036.4521 972
14 May 202500.000.000.000
Total1 800   64 940

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 067 shares.

On 14 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 236 334 own shares, or 5.96% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

