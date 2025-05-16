AKVA group ASA: Updated financial calendar

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by AKVA group ASA (“AKVA”) on November 18, 2024, regarding the financial calendar.

AKVA reschedules the publication of its half-yearly report for 2025 to August 20. The previous publication date was August 15.

Dated: May 16, 2025
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


