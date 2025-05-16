Virtune AB (Publ) is launching Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, 16th of May 2025 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager, is announcing the launch of Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

About Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product (ETP) offering efficient and low-cost exposure to Bitcoin (BTC). Designed with institutional investors in mind, this ETP combines a highly competitive 0.25% annual management fee with institutional-grade security and full transparency. Like all Virtune products, it is physically backed by actual Bitcoin holdings, providing easy and secure exposure to the underlying asset.

Key Information about Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP:

1:1 exposure to Bitcoin (BTC)

100% physically backed by BTC

0.25% annual management fee

Amount of Bitcoin per ETP: 0.001 BTC

Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Full name: Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP

Short name: Virtune Bitcoin

Ticker: VIRBTCP

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Friday 16th of May 2025

ISIN: SE0025012032

Stock exchange: Nasdaq Stockholm

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“As crypto adoption continues to accelerate across the Nordics and Europe, combined with the increasing institutional demand we are seeing, we are pleased to meet this momentum by listing a globally competitive Bitcoin ETP. It offers secure, regulated, transparent, and cost-efficient exposure to Bitcoin. The product is designed to meet institutional demand, reflected in a daily net asset value of 0.001 BTC per ETP and a starting price of around 1,000 SEK, but it will also be available to retail investors.”

If you are an institutional investor interested in exploring the potential of our current and upcoming ETPs for your discretionary asset management or wish to learn more about Virtune and our product offering, please feel free to contact us. Visit www.virtune.com for more information, and register your email address on our website to receive updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to crypto assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.



Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.