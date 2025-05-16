EngageLab Supercharges Global E-commerce with Smart Push and Push Plan Features for AppPush & WebPush, Boosting Click-Through Rates by Over 30%

SINGAPORE, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global e-commerce gears up for a series of major shopping seasons, EngageLab, a leading customer engagement solutions provider recently launched two powerful new features for its AppPush and WebPush products: Smart Push and Push Plan. These enhancements are designed to help global e-commerce businesses significantly improve user engagement, marketing efficiency, and conversion rates, with early adopters already reporting click-through rate increases of over 30%.

With major sales events like TikTok's multi-country Summer Sale (June-July), Amazon Prime Day (July), the North American Back-to-School season (July-September), and Southeast Asia's mega-sales (September) on platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop rapidly approaching, e-commerce businesses are seeking more intelligent ways to cut through the noise and maximize their marketing ROI. EngageLab's new features directly address the challenges of optimizing message delivery and managing complex promotional campaigns.

Feature 1: Smart Push – Deliver Messages at the "Golden Moment"

EngageLab’s new Smart Push capability eliminates the guesswork in scheduling push notifications. By analyzing users' recent activity patterns and usage habits, the smart feature predicts the optimal time each user is most likely to be active and engaged. Messages are then delivered precisely according to the user's local time zone, ensuring notifications arrive at their personal "golden moment."

Key Advantages:

Higher Click-Through Rates: Delivering messages when users are most active significantly increases visibility and interaction. Clients testing this feature have seen click-through rates improve by over 30% .

Delivering messages when users are most active significantly increases visibility and interaction. Clients testing this feature have seen . Increased Conversion Efficiency: Capturing user attention at peak engagement times leads to more effective down-funnel conversions.

Capturing user attention at peak engagement times leads to more effective down-funnel conversions. Enhanced User Experience: Avoids inopportune interruptions, fostering positive brand perception.

Avoids inopportune interruptions, fostering positive brand perception. New User Friendly: For users without historical data, businesses can still opt for immediate delivery, a specific scheduled time, or a time based on the end-user's local time zone.

This feature is now available for a limited-time free trial via the EngageLab dashboard.





Feature 2: Push Plan – Masterful Management for Large-Scale Promotion Campaigns

Managing the multi-wave, multi-segment, and multi-content push notification strategies required for major global e-commerce campaigns can be complex. The new Push Plan feature provides a centralized command center for these intricate operations.

Key Advantages:

Centralized Campaign Management: Group multiple push tasks targeting the same campaign (e.g., pre-heat, launch, and retargeting phases for a summer sale) into a single "Push Plan" for clear, stage-by-stage communication strategy management.

Group multiple push tasks targeting the same campaign (e.g., pre-heat, launch, and retargeting phases for a summer sale) into a single "Push Plan" for clear, stage-by-stage communication strategy management. Holistic Performance Insights: Move beyond fragmented data from individual pushes. Push Plan offers consolidated analytics, precisely tracking key metrics like delivery rate, click rate, and conversions across the entire campaign lifecycle.

Move beyond fragmented data from individual pushes. Push Plan offers consolidated analytics, precisely tracking key metrics like delivery rate, click rate, and conversions across the entire campaign lifecycle. Flexible Operation: Full support via API and Web Portal allows both developers and marketing operators to easily create, manage tasks, track data, and optimize strategies within their Push Plans.

Full support via API and Web Portal allows both developers and marketing operators to easily create, manage tasks, track data, and optimize strategies within their Push Plans. Data-Driven Optimization: A clear dashboard provides an at-a-glance view of overall marketing campaign effectiveness, offering robust data support for future strategy refinements. Push Statistics: Detailed tracking of delivery, clicks, and more. Summary Statistics: Comprehensive analysis of conversion rates and overall campaign impact.

A clear dashboard provides an at-a-glance view of overall marketing campaign effectiveness, offering robust data support for future strategy refinements.





These two new features for AppPush and WebPush are designed to empower businesses with smarter technology and more efficient tools for managing customer engagement. By optimizing message delivery and streamlining campaign management, EngageLab helps businesses enhance user communication, boost marketing efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth in the competitive global marketplace.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions and marketing automation across every channel, including AppPush, WebPush, Email, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.



For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

