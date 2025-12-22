Aurora Mobile’s EngageLab Powers Mission-Critical Communications for Ecuador’s National Electoral Council

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a national election, where sensitivity and real-time coordination are paramount, efficiently and reliably communicating with thousands of election officials is critical to success. By adopting EngageLab’s omnichannel intelligent communication solution, Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE) achieved instant, automated, and highly reliable delivery of official information—dramatically improving operational efficiency and reinforcing the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.

About Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) - Ecuador

The Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) of Ecuador is the constitutional body responsible for organizing, overseeing, and guaranteeing the transparency of the nation's electoral processes. The integrity of a national election rests on flawless execution and coordination. A key component of this is the ability to communicate instantly and reliably with thousands of officials - spread across the country's diverse geography.

Challenges

Organizing a national election is a monumental logistical undertaking. The CNE faced the critical challenge of disseminating vital information to its officials with absolute certainty and speed. Traditional methods like email or SMS could face delays, low open rates, or deliverability issues, which are unacceptable when conveying urgent operational instructions.



The CNE required a communication method that could:

Deliver Instantly: Ensure the immediate delivery of official notifications, policy updates, meeting schedules, and procedural guidance to relevant officials, enabling prompt and coordinated action across the organization.

Ensure the immediate delivery of official notifications, policy updates, meeting schedules, and procedural guidance to relevant officials, enabling prompt and coordinated action across the organization. Operate at Scale: Effortlessly send messages to thousands of recipients simultaneously without system failure.

Effortlessly send messages to thousands of recipients simultaneously without system failure. Ensure Reliability: Guarantee that every message reaches its intended recipient, overcoming potential network inconsistencies.

Guarantee that every message reaches its intended recipient, overcoming potential network inconsistencies. Maintain Security: Utilize a secure and trusted channel for official government communications.





EngageLab Solutions

To meet these stringent requirements, the CNE turned to EngageLab and its robust, scalable WhatsApp Business API solution. WhatsApp is the most widely used communication app in Ecuador, ensuring that officials would receive messages on a familiar and frequently checked platform.



By integrating EngageLab's solution, the CNE unlocked a powerful channel for official communications. The platform provided a centralized, automated, and highly reliable way to manage and dispatch critical information, ensuring that every official involved in the electoral process was synchronized and well-informed.

Real-Time, Secure Communication : As a Meta Business Partner, EngageLab ensures all messages are end-to-end encrypted and compliant with global data security standards, making it ideal for confidential government communications.

: As a Meta Business Partner, EngageLab ensures all messages are end-to-end encrypted and compliant with global data security standards, making it ideal for confidential government communications. Scalability and Reliability : The solution effortlessly handles communications to thousands of officials simultaneously, with tiered messaging capabilities that can be upgraded as needed.

: The solution effortlessly handles communications to thousands of officials simultaneously, with tiered messaging capabilities that can be upgraded as needed. Centralized Management : EngageLab’s platform allows for unified management of all WhatsApp communications, making it easy to coordinate, automate, and track message delivery and responses.

: EngageLab’s platform allows for unified management of all WhatsApp communications, making it easy to coordinate, automate, and track message delivery and responses. Multiple Message Formats: The API supports text, images, videos, documents, and interactive buttons, allowing the CNE to deliver information in the most effective format for each scenario.





Results

By partnering with EngageLab, the CNE successfully modernized its internal communication strategy, leading to a new standard in Electoral efficiency.

Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Automation and speed from the WhatsApp Business API enabled the CNE to quickly inform its personnel, cutting administrative workload. Communication efficiency improved by over 40%, allowing for faster coordination and decisions.

Automation and speed from the WhatsApp Business API enabled the CNE to quickly inform its personnel, cutting administrative workload. Communication efficiency improved by over 40%, allowing for faster coordination and decisions. Unparalleled Reach and Reliability: Leveraging WhatsApp's 95% delivery rates, the CNE could be confident that its critical messages were seen almost instantly, a significant improvement over previous methods.

Leveraging WhatsApp's 95% delivery rates, the CNE could be confident that its critical messages were seen almost instantly, a significant improvement over previous methods. A Foundation of Trust: By ensuring its operations run smoothly, the CNE reinforces public trust and confidence in the democratic process. Reliable communication is a cornerstone of that trust.





"With EngageLab’s WhatsApp Business API, we can now communicate important updates to our officials quickly and reliably. This has greatly improved our coordination and efficiency during key periods." — Juan Tandu, Administrative Assistant, Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), Ecuador

The collaboration between the CNE and EngageLab demonstrates the transformative power of leveraging modern, secure communication technology for mission-critical government functions. It sets a new benchmark for how public institutions can enhance efficiency, reliability, and integrity in their most important work.

About EngageLab

Powered by Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), EngageLab is a world-leading AI-driven platform unifying customer engagement and digital security.

