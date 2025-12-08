EngageLab Launches AI-Powered Customer Service Platform LiveDesk, Revolutionizing Enterprise Customer Experience

SINGAPORE, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement and marketing technology, officially launches its new AI-driven customer service platform - LiveDesk. Built on the core principle of "AI Agent x Human Agent" deep collaboration, the platform is dedicated to helping enterprises efficiently address multi-channel customer communication challenges, comprehensively enhancing customer service efficiency and customer experience, and enabling businesses to advance into a new era of intelligent operations.





Addressing Enterprise Customer Service Pain Points, Reshaping Service Experience

Amid the digital transformation wave, enterprise customer service faces multiple challenges including scattered communication channels, delayed responses, and limited service efficiency. Customer feedback is distributed across official websites, apps, social platforms, SMS, and other channels. This information fragmentation increases service difficulty and management costs. Meanwhile, human customer service agents struggle to achieve efficient 7x24 response, and resource allocation and coordination for complex issues can easily create efficiency bottlenecks, impacting customer satisfaction and business growth.

LiveDesk's Innovative Capabilities: Creating a New AI + Human Collaboration Paradigm

LiveDesk is powered by AI Agents as its core driver, seamlessly collaborating with Human Agents to automatically handle up to 90% of common customer inquiries, reducing enterprise operational costs by 70%. The platform supports omnichannel integration, covering official websites, apps, mainstream social media, SMS, and other touchpoints, achieving unified customer interaction management and high-quality service standards.

Omnichannel Connectivity: LiveDesk supports connections to popular social media platforms (such as Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp, Line, Instagram), third-party platform APIs, and EngageLab channels (AppPush, Webpush, Email, SMS, OTP), helping enterprises consolidate customer interactions from all channels to achieve full-domain reach and precision service.

Intelligent Routing, Efficient Distribution: AI Agent operates 24/7, performing millisecond-level initial screening based on question complexity. Simple questions are intelligently answered using the enterprise knowledge base and context for customer inquiries, order updates, information queries, and other needs, while complex issues are seamlessly transferred to Human Agents, greatly enhancing response speed and service quality.

Smart Ticketing, Efficient Collaboration: LiveDesk offers dual service modes of "Live Chat" and "Smart Ticketing." It precisely matches handling solutions based on customer question types, ensuring optimal resource allocation and dual improvements in efficiency and depth. The built-in smart ticketing system supports API creation, automatic assignment, historical conversation integration, and cross-department collaboration, greatly simplifying workflow processes and enhancing team collaboration quality and efficiency.

Comprehensive Data Insights: LiveDesk provides full-chain data tracking and customer behavior analysis, supporting multi-dimensional insights including customer satisfaction, ticket processing, and team performance, helping enterprises continuously optimize service strategies.

: LiveDesk provides full-chain data tracking and customer behavior analysis, supporting multi-dimensional insights including customer satisfaction, ticket processing, and team performance, helping enterprises continuously optimize service strategies. Personalized Interactive Experience: AI Agent supports tone customization and multimedia interaction, delivering a more natural and personalized service experience for customers, enhancing brand loyalty and customer satisfaction.



Multi-Industry Application, Powering Intelligent Business Growth

LiveDesk is widely applicable across e-commerce retail, software services, gaming and entertainment, lifestyle services, and other industries, supporting diverse scenarios including pre-sale guidance, after-sale support, complaint handling, and member marketing. Through AI-driven automation and omnichannel coverage, enterprises can achieve seamless integration of customer service and automated marketing, creating an intelligent engine for sustained growth.

Experience Upgrade, Value Transformation

The launch of LiveDesk will help enterprises achieve:

Multiplied customer response speed, boosting customer satisfaction to over 90%, significantly enhancing customer retention;

Reduced customer service team workload, effectively saving 70% in operational costs, achieving optimal balance between efficiency and cost;

Customer data asset accumulation and multi-dimensional insights, driving precision marketing and continuous service optimization;

, driving precision marketing and continuous service optimization; Personalized, intelligent customer experiences, helping enterprises build core brand competitiveness in digital competition.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, uniting technology and versatility to deliver seamless customer interactions across AppPush, WebPush, Email, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp, and more - building efficient global customer connections for businesses.

For more information, please visit: www.engagelab.com

Media Inquiries:

Email: marketing@engagelab.com

Website: www.engagelab.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d60f29c8-6d29-478a-a90b-0908a5e3fb88