EngageLab Introduces Advanced Behavioral CAPTCHA to Strengthen Digital Security and User Experience

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement and marketing technology, today announced the launch of its new behavioral CAPTCHA solution, expanding its portfolio of digital engagement and security offerings for businesses worldwide.

With automated attacks on the rise - including fake registrations, credential stuffing, coupon abuse, and data scraping - companies across finance, gaming, e-commerce, blockchain, and public services face mounting risks to revenue, reputation, and customer trust. EngageLab’s behavioral CAPTCHA is designed to address these challenges by accurately distinguishing between human users and bots, while ensuring a smooth, intuitive experience for legitimate customers.

"Traditional CAPTCHAs often frustrate users and fail to stop sophisticated bots," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO at EngageLab. "Our behavioral CAPTCHA leverages AI-driven analysis and interactive verification to provide robust protection without sacrificing user experience. This solution empowers our clients to secure every digital touchpoint - from registration and login to transactions and marketing campaigns."

Key Features and Benefits:

AI-Powered Behavioral Analysis : Detects and blocks automated threats in real time, adapting to new attack patterns.

: Detects and blocks automated threats in real time, adapting to new attack patterns. User-Friendly Verification : Engaging, gamified challenges reduce friction and abandonment.

: Engaging, gamified challenges reduce friction and abandonment. Seamless Integration : Lightweight SDK and flexible architecture for rapid deployment across web, mobile, and APIs.

: Lightweight SDK and flexible architecture for rapid deployment across web, mobile, and APIs. Comprehensive Analytics : Real-time dashboards provide actionable insights into security and user trends.

: Real-time dashboards provide actionable insights into security and user trends. Global Compliance : Privacy-first data handling and adherence to international standards.

: Privacy-first data handling and adherence to international standards. 24/7 Technical Support: Ensures continuous protection and operational continuity.





Already, EngageLab’s CAPTCHA is helping clients reduce fraud, lower operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction across critical business scenarios such as account creation, SMS verification, flash sales, and high-value data queries.

With EngageLab’s new CAPTCHA, businesses can finally strike the right balance between robust security and effortless user journeys - protecting revenue, reputation, and customer loyalty.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, uniting technology and versatility to deliver seamless customer interactions across AppPush, WebPush, Email, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp, and more - building efficient global customer connections for businesses.

For more information, please visit: www.engagelab.com

Media Inquiries:

Email: marketing@engagelab.com

Website: www.engagelab.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/399ca34a-1796-42f9-93d4-0fb586dda88f