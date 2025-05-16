Bitget Gains Market Share in April 2025 Monthly Report Highlights

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, released its April 2025 Transparency Report, highlighting a month of growth, regulatory milestones, and continued momentum despite broader market uncertainties through consistent innovation and strong execution.

In a month marked by market correction and investor caution, Bitget recorded a futures trading volume of $757.6 billion, representing 17.3% growth month-on-month. Spot trading volume also rose to $68.6 billion, defying the broader industry downturn. These gains contributed to Bitget’s rise as the 3rd largest crypto exchange by trading volume, with a market share of 7.2%, reflecting strong performance and continued momentum in a competitive market environment. According to Coingecko and WuBlockchain, Bitget defied broader exchange trends, gaining market share while others contracted. Bitget also surpassed 120 million users, signaling strong platform engagement and trust in its products and services.

In April, Bitget made a major regulatory leap by securing both DASP and BSP licenses in El Salvador, allowing it to offer full crypto services—spot, derivatives, staking, and yield—under one of the world’s most forward-thinking digital asset frameworks.

The month also marked the launch of Bitget Onchain, a feature that lets users trade on-chain assets directly through the Bitget app using USDT or USDC. This bridges the gap between centralized UX and decentralized access, making Web3 more approachable.

To support institutional growth, Bitget upgraded its Liquidity Incentive Program with better maker-taker rates and faster onboarding, boosting liquidity across spot and derivatives markets.

On the marketing front, Bitget teamed up with FC Barcelona star Raphinha in a global campaign spotlighting smart trading tools like Copy Trading, Launchpool, and Pre-market. This was paired with the “Your Team, Your Skin” initiative with LALIGA, letting users personalize their trading interface with team branding.

Bitget Research Employment Report estimates blockchain could create 500,000 jobs by 2028, echoing the growth path of the AI sector and highlighting blockchain’s expanding impact.

Finally, Bitget reinforced its global presence with immersive activations at TOKEN2049 Dubai and Paris Blockchain Week, including side events like Cryptoverse Dream Night, underscoring its commitment to community and innovation.

Between regulatory wins, rapid user growth, and focus on accessibility and security, Bitget leads as one of the top players in the crypto industry's evolution. As market sentiment begins to shift, Bitget is geared up to lead the next phase of crypto adoption and WEB3 integration.

For the full transparency report, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bf1a171-5c5d-4536-b7ba-529f3be725b6