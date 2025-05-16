Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares below 5% of share capital

Company Announcement

No. 10/2025





Copenhagen, 16 May 2025





Treasury shares below 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 15 May 2025 owns a total of 1,265,625 treasury shares of nominally

DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 1,265,625) after the cancellation of 6,000,000 shares, as announced in

Company Announcement no. 9/2025. The Company´s holding of treasury shares represents 1.58% of the share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

