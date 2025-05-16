Frankie Grande & MISTR Drop “Boys,” A Sexy New Pride Anthem

Miami, Florida, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Pride season, Frankie Grande is going all in on queer desire with the release of his steamy new single and music video, “Boys” — a bold, body-positive, joy-fueled collaboration with MISTR, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ telehealth platform for sexual health delivering 100% free PrEP and DoxyPEP to the community.

Set in a gym locker room straight out of West Hollywood dreams (or your last 10 DMs), “Boys” is a sweaty, flirty, unapologetic celebration of what Frankie calls “the summer I went to Fire Island to get with as many boys as possible.”Whether it’s love or a good time, Frankie makes it clear: if it feels right, go for it. And with MISTR providing free online PrEP and DoxyPEP, the hookup doesn’t have to come with worry.

“This song is about freedom — to feel sexy, to be safe, and to chase whatever kind of connection gets your heartrate, or anything else, up,” said Frankie Grande. “MISTR was the perfect partner for ‘Boys’ because they believe in access without shame, and that being gay should never mean settling for less when it comes to your health.”

With its infectious chorus, locker room choreography, and MISTRs hot enough to fog your screen, “Boys” is primed to be the Pride anthem of 2025.

“Frankie’s energy is playful, authentic, and unfiltered — exactly what we stand for at MISTR,” said Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR. “Boys is a reminder that queer sex is worth celebrating, and sexual health should be easy, free, and judgment-free.”

Fans can stream the “Boys” music video now and visit MISTR.com to sign up for free PrEP, DoxyPEP, STI testing, and long-term HIV care — all online, no insurance required, always discreet and always free.

Creative Credits

Video Sponsor: MISTR, @heymistr

Creative Director/ Director / Executive Producer: Phillip Henry, @majorphilebrity

Producer/DP/Editor/Colorist: Ron Katagiri, @ronkatagiri

Produced by: Kata Multimedia Productions

Special Guests: Salina Estitties and Laith Ashley

MISTR models: Christian Dante White, Marcus Williams, Gustavo Escobedo, Thomas Abramite, Taylor Stilson, Kyle Ehemann, Ty Talley

Choreographer and Dancer: Michael Silas

Dancers: Nathan Groth, Ander Arabolaza, Jonas Suberian

Second Camera: Orion Alvarado

Assistant Producer: Kobe Lamaur James

Production Manager: Dillon Gregoire

Lighting Director: Juan Carlos Lopez

Grip: Carol Gage

Production Assistants: Abishai Padilla, Ivonne Suncin, Chris Wang

Hair: Lindsay Wolf

Makeup Artists: Zalvador Mejia Pena, Roshar

Photographer: Gabriel Goldberg

ABOUT MISTR

MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make PrEP, DoxyPEP and long-term HIV care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit www.mistr.com.

