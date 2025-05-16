Bitget Wallet First to Integrate Believe Launch Platform For Early Token Trading

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has become the first wallet to integrate direct trading support for all tokens launched on Believe , a fast-growing token launch platform. Currently, Bitget Wallet is the only platform offering a dedicated view of Believe’s pre-bonded token list, making it the most accessible gateway for early-stage token trading from the protocol. This update enables users to discover, track, and trade new tokens from Believe seamlessly within the Bitget Wallet interface.

The integration introduces a dedicated token list organized by launch stage — New, Finalizing, or Launched — providing real-time updates and project metadata. Users can review token descriptions, verify linked social accounts, and monitor progression through early life cycle stages. Previously, users needed to rely on fragmented information from reply threads on token-launch bots, manually navigating to third-party trackers like Dexscreener. This process was inefficient and error-prone. Bitget Wallet now eliminates this friction by aggregating token data and enabling instant trading in one interface.

Bitget Wallet is currently the only wallet to offer native, cross-chain trading support for the full set of tokens issued through Believe. Unlike many other discovery tools that are accessible externally, this token list is almost exclusive to Bitget Wallet, positioning the platform as a key infrastructure layer for accessing new assets on Believe.

This enhancement also expands Bitget Wallet's onchain discovery capabilities, with AI-driven insights highlighting trending and high-potential tokens. The integration supports growing user demand for faster access to early-stage assets, particularly those emerging through decentralized launch protocols like Believe, which has gained notable traction among Web3-native projects.

"Our goal is to make on-chain discovery and access as seamless as possible," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "By becoming the first and only wallet to provide a complete and real-time list of Believe tokens, we're giving users an unmatched experience, removing the need for external trackers or fragmented sources to catch the next opportunity."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

