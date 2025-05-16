Drone Communication Market Size to Hit USD 5.52 Billion by 2032, Driven by the rising demand for real-time data transmission in military and commercial drone applications | SNS Insider

Austin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Communication Market Size & Growth Insights:

The Drone Communication Market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.33% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Driving Forces behind the Surge in Drone Communication Market Growth

The Drone Communication Market around the world dovetails by a large amount of standard products, increased adoption in defense, agriculture, infrastructure, and commercial industry. However, the U.S. Pentagon’s USD 500 million “Replicator” scheme which runs annually underscores that interest in drone communication advancement has taken off in defense, where the need for real-time surveillance, reconnaissance and secure data transmission has increased significantly. Enablers: Advances in technology such as 5G, RF systems, and mesh networking provide low latency, high bandwidth, and secure connectivity, which are crucial for complex applications such as swarm drones and high-definition video streaming. In US, the USD 0.54 billion market is expected to grow to USD 1.43 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 9.92% CAGR, boosted by innovation as well as friendly regulations such as the FAA’s Part 107. In addition, the use of drones for precision agriculture, remote infrastructure monitoring, and industrial inspections increases the demand for high-frequency and high data rate communication systems that could enable real-time operations.

Drone Communication Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.11 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.52 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.33% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Communication (Radio frequency (RF) communication, Satellite communication (SATCOM), 5G and LTE-based communication, Mesh networking, Optical and infrared communication)

• By Application (Agriculture, Construction & mining, Oil & gas, Military & defense, Commercial, Emergency services, Others)

• By End User (Government & defense organizations, Commercial enterprises, Private operators) Key Drivers • Driving Forces Behind Global Drone Communication Market Growth in Defense Agriculture and Industrial Sectors.



• Expanding 5G Infrastructure Unlocks Immense Opportunities for Drone Communication AI IoT and Commercial Growth.

Key Drivers Shaping the Future of Drone Communication Market Growth by Communication, Application, and End-User Sectors

By Communication

Radio Frequency (RF) communication is expected to maintain a dominant 38.5% share in the drone communication market in 2023, remaining the preferred technology for real-time control and data transmission across military, commercial, and industrial sectors. RF's ability to operate across various frequencies and perform effectively in remote or extreme environments makes it an ideal choice for a wide range of users.

The 5G and LTE-based communication segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. 5G network expansion around the world has paved the way for drones to complete more advanced missions with 5G autonomous navigation capabilities, live 5G HD video transmission, and 5G AI-Aided analytical frameworks, even in densely populated urban environments or other environments with high traffic.

By Application

In 2023, the Military & Defense segment will hold the largest share of 27.5% in the Drone Communication Market, owing to increased use of drones for surveillance, intelligence gathering, border patrolling, and combat purpose. Secure, near-instantaneous communication systems are imperative for these military applications to allow for precise targeting and synchronization of air, land, and sea forces. With nation states having poured resources into developing ever more sophisticated drones for national security purposes, this trend only looks set to increase.

The Agriculture segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rising deployment of drones in precision farming including crop monitoring, soil analysis, and pest control, with the potential to support superior capabilities with the integration of AI, GPS, and Internet technologies.

By End User

In 2023, Government & Defense Organizations captured the largest share of the Drone Communication Market at 41.4%, as the drones are increasingly being used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and monitoring; border security; disaster management; and tactical operations, which require trustworthy and real-time communication systems. Rising investment across the world with the upgrades of defense infrastructure along with improved drone capabilities will drive the market growth; unpublished aircraft will be the new trend of this decade.

From 2024 to 2032, the Commercial Enterprises sector is expected to experience the fastest growth, when drones play a critical role in logistics, agriculture, cinematography and energy. The sector expansion will be driven, among others, by the adoption of 5G, AI and cloud technologies.

Driving Forces behind Regional Growth in the Drone Communication Market

In 2023, North America led the Drone Communication Market with a 33.2% market share, having the largest defense investment, robust technological infrastructure, and favorable early ав adoption's. The US Department of Defense (DoD) is still very much involved, deploying drones both for surveillance and intelligence-gathering purposes and, not infrequently, to carry out strategic strikes. In the commercial space, companies such as Zipline and Amazon Prime Air are counting on strong RF (radio frequency) and 5G communication systems to deliver the last mile. The FAA regulatory framework also allows for innovations across agriculture, energy and emergency areas.

From 2024 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the highest growth, with industrial development in the region and government programs as well as the increase in drone applications. The market is growing on the back of a surge in expenditure on drone technology especially in the agriculture, infrastructure, public safety and e-commerce delivery spaces by countries such as the China, India and Japan.

Recent Developments:

Jan 2025, Parrot S.A. (EPA:PARRO) has seen a 26% price increase over the past month, despite deteriorating revenues, leading to concerns over its elevated 1.5x price-to-sales ratio compared to the Communications industry average of 0.8x.

Oct 2024, Lockheed Martin pushes technology to network its F-35 fighters with as many as eight of its own autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCAs), in the race to grab the Air Force’s CCA Increment 2 contract, which emphasizes scale and affordable drone designs.

