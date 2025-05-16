Champion Safe Company Supports Inaugural Buckeye Blast Benefiting The Light Foundation

Delaware, OH, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Safe Company, a leading manufacturer of premium safes and wholly-owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), America’s Patriotic Brand ( americanrebel.com ), proudly participated in the inaugural Buckeye Blast sporting clay fundraiser, held at Black Wing Shooting Center in Delaware, Ohio. The event benefited The Light Foundation, a nonprofit founded by former New England Patriots offensive tackle and Ohio native Matt Light.

As a sponsor of the event, Champion Safe donated one of its top-tier safes as the grand prize for the raffle drawing, helping raise funds to support the Foundation’s mission of empowering young people to reach their highest potential.

“We’re proud to support the Light Foundation and its mission to build stronger young leaders,” said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. “It was a privilege to contribute to such a meaningful event, and we’re thrilled that one of our safes could help generate excitement and support for a great cause.”

The Buckeye Blast brought together outdoor enthusiasts, community leaders, and supporters of youth development for a day of camaraderie and competition. The funds raised will help The Light Foundation continue its impactful leadership programs, outdoor camps, and mentorship initiatives.

Matt Light, who grew up in Greenville, Ohio, expressed his gratitude: “Having Champion Safe on board as a sponsor was a huge win for us. Their donation of a safe for the grand prize raffle added excitement to the event and helped us raise critical funds. It’s always great to see Ohio-based events supported by companies that share our values.”

The event was hosted at Black Wing Shooting Center, a premier firearms and training facility and a proud American Rebel safe dealer.

For more information about Champion Safe Company, visit championsafe.com . To learn more about The Light Foundation, visit mattlight72.com .

Contact: ir@americanrebel.com

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Company has been at the forefront of safe manufacturing for over 25 years, offering a range of high-quality safes designed for ultimate security and fire protection. With a commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, Champion Safes are trusted by homeowners, gun owners, and businesses across the nation. To learn more, visit: championsafe.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebel.com and americanrebelbeer.com . For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations .

