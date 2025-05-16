Selling Power Magazine Selects ValueSelling Associates as a Top Sales Training Company for 2025

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be named to Selling Power’s Top Sales Training Companies 2025 list as a best-in-class sales training provider. For the fourteenth year in a row, Selling Power has published its list of companies that excel in helping sales leaders improve the performance of their sales teams through impactful sales training, and ValueSelling Associates has once again earned a spot on that list in 2025.

Selling Power magazine editors say Chief Revenue Officers (CROs), sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed. The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list were the depth and breadth of training offered, innovative offerings, contributions to the sales training market, and strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback. Feedback was considered from nearly 350 clients of the applicants.

According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, quality sales training remains paramount to B2B sales success. “As the economy enters a period of stock market ping pong and tariff turmoil, along with the continued AI disruption within the B2B sales landscape, having an effective and forward-focused sales organization is critical to maintain revenue growth. Partnering with the best sales training companies will help ensure your team’s success.”

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by Selling Power as a leader in the sales training industry,” says Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates. “At ValueSelling, we’re passionate about equipping sales teams with innovative, practical tools that drive real results. The ValueSelling Framework is a game-changer — empowering sellers to compete on value instead of price. As the sales landscape continues to evolve, we’ll keep pushing forward with innovations, such as our ValueCoach AI tool, to help our clients grow revenue with confidence.”

ValueSelling Associates offers the only proven sales methodology with a toolset integrated throughout the entire sales process to simplify B2B selling by focusing on the buyer and the value they receive. Because the ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology is a simple and repeatable process, people adopt it and use it consistently. It helps organizations deliver measurable results quickly, including revenue growth, improved margins, and reduced costs.

ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services – both in-person and virtually – to keep it simple and drive sales results. Consistently ranked as a Top Sales Training company by both Selling Power and Training Industry, ValueSelling Associates has also earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Gartner Peer Insights™ (as of May 16, 2025), a site that offers in-depth client reviews.



About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

Connect with ValueSelling Associates:

Media contact:

Maria Doyle

Doyle Strategic Communications

+1-781-964-3536

maria@doylestratcomm.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d695fd78-dfb3-427d-b27f-bc0481a5e3d5