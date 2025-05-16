Glycolic Acid Market to Reach USD 648.92 million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glycolic Acid Market Size was valued at USD 349.07 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 648.92 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.06% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.





Widening Adoption of Active Ingredients Sparks Momentum in Global Glycolic-Based Skincare Innovations

The glycolic acid market is growing at a swift pace due to increasing demand in cosmetics, skin care, and dermatology. Technological advancements have increased their efficiency in acne and aging skin management, and widened their consumer base. Glycolic Acid-infused toiletries saw rising approvals in 2023 as reported by the U.S. FDA, as did domestic production on the part of the EPA. Major players, including The Chemours Company and BASF, declared strategic capacity expansions and product launches from 2022 to 2024, adding to supply. There is greater consumer knowledge of healthy skin and less-invasive procedures, especially in the U.S. and Europe. The consumer demand for natural formulations has further led to the transition to eco-friendly, sugarcane-derived Glycolic Acid. Combined, these trends point to the market’s growth and the ingredient’s growing presence in upcoming skincare and beauty projects.

The US Glycolic Acid Market Size was valued at USD 67.16 million in 2023, projected to reach USD 137.85 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.41% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. Glycolic Acid market is due to the growing consumer awareness regarding the skincare and dermatological benefits of the product. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, Glycolic Acid helps combat acne as well as aging, the same things skincare aspires to do, which is another reason demand is increasing. Nationally ranked U.S. players, such as Ashland and The Chemours Company, have increased production to meet demand, driven by continued growth in domestic consumption and advancements in cosmetic formulation.

Key Players:

The Chemours Company

CABB Group GmbH

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

CrossChem Limited

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Avid Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Mehul Dye Chem Industries

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Saanvi Corp

Glycolic Acid Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 349.07 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 648.92 Million CAGR CAGR of 8.06% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Grade (Cosmetic Grade, Technical Grade)

• By Application (Personal Care & Dermatology, Industrial, Household, Others) Key Drivers • Surging Demand in Skincare and Personal Care Products Drives Market Growth.

Global Compliance Landscape Governing Safe Use of Glycolic Acid in Consumer Products

U.S. Food and Drug Administration has labelled Glycolic Acid as Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) when used in the typical cosmetic concentrations of 10% or less.

The use of Glycolic Acid in cosmetic products is allowed up to concentrations of 10% for rinse-off products, and up to 5% for leave-on products by the European Commission's SCCS.

In South Korea, glycolic acid is subject to use restrictions, which specify permissible concentration and labelling requirements for certain product types, including exfoliant and anti-aging products.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invokes under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to control harm such as exposure and safe manufacturing to support the needs for testing and were to gain information.

Any product containing Glycolic Acid should also be subjected to dermatological and safety tests to be sold under REACH laws in the EU, so that your skin’s well-being is protected.

By Grade, the Cosmetic Grade Segment Dominated the Glycolic Acid Market in 2024 with a 67% Market Share

This dominance is owed in no small part to the prevalent use of cosmetic-grade Glycolic Acid in skincare, for chemical peels, anti-ageing creams, and acne treatments. Cosmetic grade provides better purity and is required for sensitive skin areas. Large cosmetic companies such as Murad and Paula’s Choice have expanded their lines of products with cosmetic-grade Glycolic Acid, resulting in higher demand from consumers. Moreover, the rising dermatological recommendations and FDA approvals for cosmetics further provide impetus to the market. The focus on safe and effective beauty ingredients in the U.S. and Europe also contributes to the growing interest in cosmetic-grade Glycolic Acid as compared to technical grade.

By Application, Personal Care & Dermatology Dominated the Glycolic Acid Market in 2024 with a 54% Market Share

Glycolic Acid demand in this segment is stimulated by increase in usage in the skin care routine for exfoliation, acne treatment, and anti-aging benefits. Brands such as Neutrogena and Olay introduced new Glycolic Acid products for various skin types making it more accessible. Growing consumer attention toward dermatological health and demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are some other essential factors contributing to the market growth. Additionally, clinical research that demonstrates the effectiveness of Glycolic Acid in personal care has led to greater acceptance. Industrial and end-of-life applications are very critical as well, but rank below personal care owing to the very limited volume usage compared to personal care.

Asia Pacific dominated the Glycolic Acid Market in 2024, Holding a 39% Market Share

The domination of the region is attributed to the flourishing cosmetics and personal care industry in the region on back of growing disposable income, urbanization, beauty consciousness and changing consumer standards. Major skincare product demand has increased in countries including China, India and South Korea where Glycolic Acid types of skincare products are giving desired results. Factors to it leading the way in the global MRI systems market are the availability of prominent manufacturers and reduced cost of production in the region. Moreover, increase in R&D and product innovation investments in this region drive the market growth and adoption.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in the Glycolic Acid Market with a Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

Positive momentum is generated by strong consumer awareness, significant dermatological research, and stringent regulatory standards for product safety. In the U.S., the market is driven by the introduction of advanced Glycolic Acid delivery systems and formulations for sensitive skin. Prominent players, including Ashland and The Chemours Company, have increased their production and introduced new products in the region. Furthermore, rising consumer interest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures and science-based skincare products contributes to market growth. The robust healthcare infrastructure and higher disposable income in North America also favor this market growth.

Recent Developments

March 2025: Brenntag partnered with PureTech to distribute formaldehyde-free Glycolic Acid solutions in North America, targeting clean beauty demand.

partnered with to distribute formaldehyde-free Glycolic Acid solutions in North America, targeting clean beauty demand. June 2023: Chemours sold its Glycolic Acid business to PureTech for $137 million to focus on core operations and strategic growth.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Glycolic Acid Market Segmentation, By Grade

8. Glycolic Acid Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion

