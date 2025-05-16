Durable Medical Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 387.17 Billion by 2032 | Industry Growth Driven by Chronic Illness & Aging Demographics – SNS Insider

Austin, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the Durable Medical Equipment Market size was valued at USD 228.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 387.17 billion by 2032, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.04% during the forecast period.”

The increasing global burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory ailments, and diabetes, is the primary factor driving the increase in demand. Furthermore, the demand for home-based medical equipment and long-term care is being substantially increased by the geriatric population, which is anticipated to surpass 2 billion individuals aged 60 and older by 2050, according to the World Health Organization.





DME encompasses a diverse array of products, including sophisticated patient monitoring systems and mobility aids such as wheelchairs, that are employed for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The market's expansion is additionally bolstered by technological advancements, favourable reimbursement policies, and increasing investments in residential healthcare. Additionally, the global utilization of durable medical equipment (DME) is being further augmented by post-pandemic trends that favor remote care and aging-in-place strategies.

The U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market was valued at USD 63.26 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to increase to USD 106.01 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93% during the forecast period. In 2023, the United States dominated the global DME market, accounting for over 27% of the market. The country's robust healthcare expenditure, estimated at USD 4.5 trillion in 2022 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), is a significant contributor to this development, as is the high incidence of chronic conditions and the large elderly population. The U.S. market is on the brink of further expansion, particularly in the home healthcare and long-term care facilities, due to the strong demand for advanced monitoring systems and the increasing Medicare and Medicaid coverage for home-based medical devices.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Medtronic plc (Wheelchairs, Patient Lifts)

Stryker Corporation (Hospital Beds, Stretchers)

Invacare Corporation (Power Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Now part of Baxter) (Hospital Beds, Respiratory Therapy Devices)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Walkers, CPAP Machines)

GF Health Products, Inc. (Commodes, IV Stands)

Sunrise Medical LLC (Manual Wheelchairs, Pediatric Mobility Devices)

ArjoHuntleigh (part of Arjo) (Patient Transfer Aids, Pressure Relief Mattresses)

ResMed Inc. (CPAP Devices, Ventilators)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Hospital Furniture, Exam Tables)

Durable Medical Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 228.78 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 387.17 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, is significantly boosting the demand for DME, including monitoring and therapeutic devices. ​

Segment analysis

By Product

The monitoring and therapeutic devices segment dominated the global durable medical equipment market in 2023, contributing approximately 88% of the total revenue. Breathing apparatus, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, blood glucose monitors, nebulizers, and infusion pumps comprise this sector. The increasing demand is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, including COPD, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, which necessitate long-term therapeutic interventions and constant monitoring. In addition, the utilization of therapeutic devices in institutional and home care environments has been further augmented by the transition to patient-centric and non-invasive treatment models. AI-powered monitoring systems and wearable medical devices are among the technological advancements that are also significantly contributing to the improvement of patient outcomes, the reduction of hospital readmissions, and the facilitation of remote care. The adoption of these devices is being supported by governments in numerous countries through reimbursement schemes, infrastructure support, and training programs, particularly in post-acute and geriatric care settings.

By End-Use

In 2023, the hospitals segment emerged as the primary end-use category and maintained its dominance in the durable medical equipment market. A wide variety of durable medical equipment (DME) is employed by hospitals for acute care, surgical recovery, long-term patient management, and emergency treatment. The demand for essential equipment, such as patient beds, stretchers, infusion pumps, and diagnostic monitors, has been substantially impacted by the increasing number of hospital admissions due to chronic and age-related diseases. Moreover, the post-pandemic emphasis on the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and infection control has prompted hospitals to either replace or invest in more advanced DME units. The integration of digital health solutions with hospital-based apparatus has also facilitated the collection of patient data, the enhancement of diagnosis, and the real-time monitoring of treatment efficacy. The adoption of DME in this segment is anticipated to be further influenced by ongoing government funding and private investment in hospital infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for 35% of the total revenue in the global durable medical equipment market in 2023, securing the largest share. The region's dominance is established by well-established healthcare systems, a high level of health awareness, a growing geriatric population, and robust reimbursement frameworks in countries such as the United States and Canada. The market growth in the region is further bolstered by the expansion of home healthcare and an increasing number of long-term care facilities.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by the aging demographics, accelerated urbanization, and increasing healthcare spending in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The development of healthcare infrastructure and the investment in geriatric and chronic care solutions are being actively promoted by governments throughout the region. The demand for cost-effective and efficient DME products in this region is also being driven by a growing middle-class population and rising medical tourism.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Invacare Corporation introduced the TDX SP2 power wheelchair, which is designed to accommodate patients with complex requirements and offers improved maneuverability and advanced positioning technology.

In early 2024, Medtronic plc announced a partnership with BioIntelliSense to integrate remote monitoring peripheral devices with its chronic care platform. The objective is to improve patient compliance and decrease hospitalizations.

Durable Medical Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Scooters Canes and Crutches Walker and Rollators Door Openers Other Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Blood Sugar Monitors Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) Oxygen Equipment Infusion Pumps Market Nebulizers Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Traction Equipment Suction Pumps Others Equipment

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture Commodes and Toilets Mattress & Bedding Devices



By End Use

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Others

