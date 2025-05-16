Case Management Market to Reach USD 17.43 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI-Powered Workflow Automation | SNS Insider

Pune, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Case Management Market Size Analysis:

“According to the SNS Insider report, the Case Management Market was valued at USD 7.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.43 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Maximus – (Case Management Solutions, Eligibility & Enrollment Services)

IBM – (IBM Case Manager, IBM Watson AI for Case Management)

Appirio – (Appirio Cloud Management, Appirio Case Management Services)

Pilpstream – (Pilpstream Case Management System, Pilpstream Workflow Automation)

Pegasystems – (Pega Case Management, Pega Customer Service)

Micropact – (Entellitrak Case Management, MicroPact iComplaints)

American Case Management Association – (ACMA Compass, ACMA Learning Management System)

Newgen Software – (Newgen OmniDocs, Newgen Case Management System)

PriMedical, Inc. – (PriMedical Case Management, PriMedical Medical Review Services)

PeopleDoc Inc. – (PeopleDoc HR Case Management, PeopleDoc Document Management)

Circle Case Management – (Circle Case Tracker, Circle Medical Case Management)

Appian – (Appian Case Management, Appian Low-Code Automation)

Ains – (AINS eCase Case Management, AINS FOIA Software)

Northern Case Management Limited – (NCM Rehabilitation Case Management, NCM Disability Support Services)

DST Systems – (DST Case Management, DST Automated Workflow Solutions)

Dell Technologies – (Dell EMC Case Management, Dell Digital Case Solutions)

Kofex – (Kofex Business Process Management, Kofex Case Management Suite)

VONA Case Management, Inc. – (VONA Medical Case Management, VONA Disability Case Solutions)

Case Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.89 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 17.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.32% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Need for Efficient Workflow Automation and Regulatory Compliance Fuels the Growth of the Case Management Market

The U.S. Case Management Market was valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.41 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.51% from 2024 to 2032. Growth is driven by increasing regulatory compliance requirements, digital transformation initiatives, and the adoption of AI-powered, cloud-based solutions across sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and government.

By Component: Solutions Dominate While Services Grow Rapidly

The solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to rising demand for large, integrated, and scalable platforms that can provide support for end-to-end case lifecycle management. It allows valuable features such as analytics, automation, and flexibility, with parameters of integration with third-party systems making these indispensable tools for all types of industries, be it BFSI, healthcare, government, automotive, or public service etc.

The services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as the enterprises will demand more consulting, training, and support to customize solutions with their operations & realize maximum ROI. With cloud adoption and multi-vendor environments increasing, managed and professional services play an important role in enabling deployment, migration, and tuning the performance of the system.

By Business Function: Investigation Management Leads; Service Request Grows Fastest

The Investigation Management segment dominated the market and accounted for 36.51% of revenue share in 2023, due to its large usage in fraud detection, legal cases, compliance violations, and audits. Providing collaboration tools with built-in audit trails, these types of platforms make it easier to gather, track, and resolve evidence.

The Service Request function is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to the transition of organizations to customer-centric strategies. With the integration of case management tools, Service portals help in improving ticket resolution times, customer satisfaction, and offer real-time visibility, making it a much-needed component for IT, telecom, and retail operations.

By Deployment: Cloud Dominates; On-premise Sees Fastest Growth

The Cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, due to its low cost, scalability advantages, and the ability to access resources remotely. Cloud case management solutions streamline updates, collaboration, and infrastructure investments. As organizations embrace the momentum of digital transformation and operate in a hybrid work environment, demand for cloud technologies will grow exponentially.

On-premise segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because companies working in highly regulated industries like banking and healthcare want more control over their data, security, and customization. Cloud is pervasive, but on-prem is still applicable wherever data residency and compliance requirements are strict.

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Dominate; SMEs Grow Swiftly

The Large Enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. The larger enterprises with high budgets, sophisticated use cases, and a need for scalable case resolution systems are heavily driving the market space.

The Small & Medium Enterprises are the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. As a SaaS-based case-management solution, SMEs benefit from less expensive case-management systems that don’t require copious amounts of infrastructure, whilst allowing them to spend time on automating workflows, delivering better customer service, and complying with regulations.

By Vertical: BFSI Dominates; Healthcare Registers Fastest Growth

The BFSI segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023. Constant demand for compliance tracking, fraud detection, and handling complex cases of customer service among BFSI organizations is driving the BFSI sector to be well-equipped. Case Management is also used heavily by financial institutions to stay ahead of internal incidents as well as customer-facing incidents, as it allows for transparency, auditability, and faster response to be easily managed.

The Healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Case management is being utilized in hospitals & healthcare services to track patients records, generate medical claim and regulatory compliance. The move to digital health and value-based care only but increases the need for secure and intelligent case handling systems in the industry.

Case Management Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Business Function

Investigation Management

Service Request

Legal Workflow Management

Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering

Incident Management

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Manufacturing

Retail

Key Regional Development: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America led the market and held the largest share of more than 46.46% of revenue share in 2023, as the early adopters of technology established a regulatory framework, and high disposable income for investments in digital workflow platforms by BFSI, government, and healthcare sectors. Enterprises in the region are continuing to invest heavily in AI-driven technologies for compliance and operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for adaptive, cloud-native case management solutions is driven by factors such as, growing digitalization, increased government digital services, and flourishing healthcare and fintech sectors specifically in countries like India, China & Singapore.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Case Management Market Segmentation, By Business Function

8. Case Management Market Segmentation, By Deployment Mode

9. Case Management Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

10. Case Management Market Segmentation, By Vertical

11. Case Management Market Segmentation, By Component

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

