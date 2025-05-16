Purpose Investments Appoints New Sub-Advisor to Purpose Select Equity Fund

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”), as trustee and manager of Purpose Select Equity Fund (the “Fund”), today announced the appointment of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) as the new sub-advisor of the Fund. This change will take effect on or about May 20, 2025. The Fund will continue to be managed by the same portfolio manager, who has recently joined Pender. There will be no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

Please consult your advisor and read the simplified prospectus or fund facts of the Fund before investing.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $24 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please contact info@purposenvest.com.

Media Inquiries

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.