LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
19 May 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:16 May 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):395.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):399.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):397.936100

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 543,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,202,269 have voting rights and 3,145,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE397.93610015,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Trading Venue

 
 
720395.0009:32:33LSE 
580398.5011:37:29LSE 
730398.5011:37:34LSE 
670399.0011:49:02LSE 
672399.0011:49:03LSE 
672398.5011:52:41LSE 
318398.5011:52:46LSE 
218397.0012:29:46LSE 
218396.0012:29:46LSE 
218396.0012:29:46LSE 
143396.0012:29:55LSE 
218396.0012:29:55LSE 
172396.0012:29:55LSE 
175396.0012:30:25LSE 
43396.0012:30:25LSE 
218396.0012:30:25LSE 
218396.0012:30:27LSE 
218396.0012:30:27LSE 
218396.0012:41:00LSE 
102396.0012:41:00LSE 
218396.0012:48:40LSE 
218396.0012:48:42LSE 
177396.0012:58:39LSE 
284398.5015:00:00LSE 
860398.5015:00:00LSE 
140398.5015:21:02LSE 
786398.5015:21:02LSE 
1,025398.0015:23:25LSE 
391398.0015:23:25LSE 
80398.0015:23:25LSE 
209398.5015:55:22LSE 
547398.5015:55:22LSE 
100398.5015:55:22LSE 
168398.5015:55:22LSE 
50398.5016:04:52LSE 
205398.5016:04:52LSE 
419399.0016:09:04LSE 
218399.0016:09:04LSE 
218399.0016:09:04LSE 
41399.0016:09:04LSE 
177399.0016:09:04LSE 
218399.0016:09:04LSE 
212399.0016:09:04LSE 
6399.0016:09:04LSE 
218399.0016:09:04LSE 
218399.0016:09:04LSE 
20399.0016:09:04LSE 
198399.0016:09:04LSE 
338399.0016:09:07LSE 
71399.0016:09:07LSE 
229399.0016:09:07LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


