Change in FirstFarms’ financial calendar for 2025

Due to practical circumstances, the publication of the interim report for 1 January – 31 March 2025 is being brought forward to Friday 23 May 2025. The other dates remain unchanged. The updated financial calendar for 2025 is shown below.

23 May 2025 Interim financial report 1 January – 31 March 2025

27 August 2025 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 June 2025

26 November 2025 Interim financial report 1 January – 30 September 2025





