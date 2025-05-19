Prosafe SE: Prosafe SE – Ex. date

Prosafe SE (the "Company") refers to the resolutions passed by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company on 16 May 2025 in connection with the proposed recapitalisation of the Company announced on 24 April 2025, including the proposal to issue warrants ("Warrants") in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act Section 11-12 to existing shareholders as of the date of the extraordinary general meeting, conditional upon completion of the recapitalisation. The Company further refers to the key information announcement published on 25 April 2025 in respect of the Warrants.

The shares in the Company will be traded excluding the rights to subscribe for Warrants as of today, 19 May 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO Phone: +47 51 65 24 90 / +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act