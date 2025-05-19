|Company announcement no. 25 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
19 May 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,772,575
|224.3381
|1,295,008,747
|12 May 2025
|50,000
|248.0847
|12,404,235
|13 May 2025
|50,000
|248.1306
|12,406,530
|14 May 2025
|50,000
|247.8660
|12,393,300
|15 May 2025
|50,000
|251.1794
|12,558,970
|16 May 2025
|49,390
|251.6010
|12,426,573
|Total accumulated over week 20
|249,390
|249.3669
|62,189,608
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,021,965
|225.3747
|1,357,198,355
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.721% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment