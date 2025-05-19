ENT and Allergy Associates Welcomes Otolaryngologist Ravi Patel, M.D. to their Madison Avenue Office

Tarrytown, New York, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the nation’s largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology specialty practice, is continuing its focus on expanding patient access to high-quality ENT care in the New York City region. To further that goal, ENTA proudly announces that otolaryngologist Ravi Patel, M.D., will be joining the practice’s Madison Avenue clinical site in Manhattan, as of September 1, 2025.

Dr. Patel graduated with B.A. degrees in Chemistry and Cognitive Sciences with a concentration in Neuroscience from Rice University in Houston. He also minored in biochemistry and cell biology. He earned his medical degree from the Zucker School of Medicine in Hempstead, NY. Dr. Patel then completed his residency in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at Hofstra/Northwell. He has co-authored publications on a wide range of topics including “Adenoidectomy: Inpatient Criteria Study” in the American Journal of Otolaryngology, “Immune-Mediated Sensorineural Hearing Loss in the Pediatric Population” in Oto Head and Neck Surgery, and more.

Dr. Patel will be practicing at ENTA's state-of-the-art Madison Avenue facility located at 18 East 48th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10017. Dr. Patel will practice alongside otolaryngologists Jonathan Aviv, M.D., Sujana S. Chandrasekhar, M.D., Ofer Jacobowitz, M.D., Jason A. Moche, M.D., and allergist / immunologist, Ujwala Kaza, M.D.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Ravi Patel to our growing team,” expressed Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President, and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. "It is integral that we continue to recruit the best and brightest of the next generation of physicians, and we believe Dr. Patel embodies that. He will be a huge asset to both our practice and the community he will serve.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 450 clinicians who now practice in over 60 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment