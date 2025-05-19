Porsche Cars North America’s Ayesha Coker recognized among 100 leading women in the North American auto industry

Atlanta., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayesha Coker, Vice-President of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America (PCNA), has been named among the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News. Coker and her co-honorees are recognized in the May 19 issue of the magazine.

“Ayesha is one of a kind,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “From campaigns to launch new models such as the Macan and Taycan to large-scale events like Rennsport Reunion, her bold approach and creativity have elevated marketing at Porsche, which has inspired all of us and thousands of customers along the way.”

A graduate of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and the Fashion Institute of Technology, Coker began her career with PCNA in 2010 as an experiential brand event manager, responsible for planning, developing, and managing major event marketing programs, including automotive shows and brand events. During her tenure at PCNA, she has held various roles within the marketing department, including manager and senior manager of events and sponsorships, and director of experiential marketing. She joined the Executive Committee at PCNA in January 2022 as the Vice-President of Marketing, making her the first African American and first woman of color to join the leadership team.

“I’m honored to be recognized alongside so many remarkable women who are shaping the future of mobility,” says Coker. “This award is not just a reflection of my journey—it’s a celebration of the bold ideas, relentless passion, and incredible teams that continue to drive this industry forward.”

The 2025 class of Automotive News’ 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry emerged from a months-long nomination and judging process that attracted hundreds of entries from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Our selection committee made many difficult decisions – it gets tougher every time,” said Mary Beth Vander Schaaf, Automotive News senior director of editorial operations. “The talented, powerful executives on this list are at the forefront of thousands of successful women in the auto industry.”

Automotive News has published the list of the industry’s top female executives every five years since 2000.

