COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 27/2025 - May 19, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|188,727
|545.65
|102,979,152
|May 12, 2025
|3,000
|530,36
|1,591,078
|May 13, 2025
|5,000
|522,22
|2,611,098
|May 14, 2025
|20,000
|514,13
|10,282,538
|May 15, 2025
|4,240
|520,30
|2,206,076
|May 16, 2025
|3,000
|531,04
|1,593,125
|Total accumulated under the program
|223,967
|541.43
|121,263,067
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 357,289 shares, corresponding to 0.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments