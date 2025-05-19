Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 20 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 9 May 2025
|9,400
|563.91
|5,300,727
|Monday, 12 May 2025
|1,800
|574.82
|1,034,676
|Tuesday, 13 May 2025
|1,800
|582.31
|1,048,158
|Wednesday, 14 May 2025
|1,700
|584.03
|992,851
|Thursday, 15 May 2025
|1,700
|586.87
|997,679
|Friday, 16 May 2025
|1,600
|591.10
|945,760
|In the period 12 May 2025 - 16 May 2025
|8,600
|583.62
|5,019,124
|Accumulated until 16 May 2025
|18,000
|573.33
|10,319,851
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,059,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.24% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
