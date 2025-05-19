Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 20 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 9 May 2025 9,400 563.91 5,300,727 Monday, 12 May 2025 1,800 574.82 1,034,676 Tuesday, 13 May 2025 1,800 582.31 1,048,158 Wednesday, 14 May 2025 1,700 584.03 992,851 Thursday, 15 May 2025 1,700 586.87 997,679 Friday, 16 May 2025 1,600 591.10 945,760 In the period 12 May 2025 - 16 May 2025 8,600 583.62 5,019,124 Accumulated until 16 May 2025 18,000 573.33 10,319,851 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,059,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.24% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments