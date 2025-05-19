Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 20 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 9 May 20259,400563.915,300,727  
Monday, 12 May 20251,800574.821,034,676  
Tuesday, 13 May 20251,800582.311,048,158  
Wednesday, 14 May 20251,700584.03992,851  
Thursday, 15 May 20251,700586.87997,679  
Friday, 16 May 20251,600591.10945,760  
In the period 12 May 2025 - 16 May 20258,600583.625,019,124  
Accumulated until 16 May 202518,000573.3310,319,851  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,059,993 treasury shares corresponding to 8.24% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

