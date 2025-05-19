Flexera appoints Mike Jerich to President to capitalize on next wave of company growth

ITASCA, Ill., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the global leader in technology spend and risk management, today announced the appointment of Mike Jerich as President. Jim Ryan will remain CEO. This leadership appointment comes at a time of continued growth and momentum across Flexera’s product portfolio and customer base.

Jerich brings over 25 years of experience in the enterprise technology sector, with a proven track record of driving operational excellence, scaling global teams, and ensuring customer retention. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer at HungerRush, where he was instrumental in helping hone their strategic framework as a leading provider of restaurant technology solutions. Jerich also previously held senior leadership positions at ServiceMax (now PTC), FinancialForce, IPC Systems, IntelePeer and Level 3 Communications.

“I’m honored to join Flexera at such a pivotal moment,” said Jerich. “With a powerful platform for FinOps, ITAM and SaaS management, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations gain visibility and insight over their technology spend and risk, regardless of the type of technology, where it lives or who owns it. I look forward to working with our talented team to accelerate innovation, strengthen our partner relationships and drive customer value.”

As President, Jerich will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, executing the company’s strategic vision, and expanding its global presence across ITAM, FinOps and SaaS Management.

“Mike is a thoughtful, strategic technology leader with the vision, energy, and a strong operational discipline needed to drive consistent growth while we scale into our next phase,” said Jim Ryan, CEO of Flexera. “His appointment marks a new chapter in our journey—one that’s focused on impact, innovation, and capitalizing on momentum.”



The announcement follows a series of recent milestones for Flexera, including:

Record company growth in 2024 , driven by increasing customer and partner demands to optimize IT spend, mitigate increasing risk and rationalize complexity

, driven by increasing customer and partner demands to optimize IT spend, mitigate increasing risk and rationalize complexity The acquisition of Spot , bolstering the Flexera FinOps portfolio with AI-enabled Kubernetes cost management and commitment management provided by the Eco, Ocean, Elastigroup and CloudCheckr products; this comes one year after the acquisition of Snow Software

, bolstering the Flexera FinOps portfolio with AI-enabled Kubernetes cost management and commitment management provided by the Eco, Ocean, Elastigroup and CloudCheckr products; this comes one year after the The launch of its Cloud License Management capability, empowering FinOps and ITAM teams to optimize software running in the cloud and drive impactful cost savings

capability, empowering FinOps and ITAM teams to optimize software running in the cloud and drive impactful cost savings Flexera executive team additions of experienced, results-driven leaders including Greg Petraetis as Chief Revenue Officer (formerly of SAP and Employ) and Leslie Alore as Senior Vice President of Marketing (formerly of Ivanti and Iron Mountain)

As organizations navigate increasing financial pressure and volatile global market conditions, Flexera continues to deliver actionable insight at the intersection of ITAM, FinOps and SaaS management for hybrid IT environments.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning IT asset management, FinOps and SaaS management solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement, FinOps and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk and identify opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com .

