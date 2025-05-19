Is a College Education Worth It?

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With rising tuition costs, college students and their families are increasingly weighing the benefits and costs of a four-year degree.

So are many of the nation’s leading universities.

To stay relevant, colleges and universities are launching new academic programs, constructing modern facilities and preparing for another academic year. In doing so, many higher education leaders are acknowledging a growing reality: not every high school graduate should pursue a four-year degree — especially when technical skills can be learned through alternative educational paths.

Still, the value of earning a bachelor’s degree remains clear. According to a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, individuals with a bachelor’s degree earn, on average, 75% more than those with only a high school diploma.

The same report notes that four-year college graduates will earn a median income of $2.8 million over their lifetime — nearly double the earnings of those with just a high school diploma.

Even so, it’s important for students to align their career interests with the cost of their education.

Cedarville University, a private Christian university in Ohio, is taking that balance seriously. Committed to delivering a rigorous education from a biblical worldview, the university has been a trendsetter in higher education. While enrollment has declined at many colleges in recent years, Cedarville has seen record-breaking growth for more than a decade.

What’s behind Cedarville’s continued growth? Vision. Leadership. And a willingness to innovate.

The university is now introducing a new approach to undergraduate education with a fully online format launching for the 2025–26 academic year. Alongside five undergraduate majors, this new online format offers a special program for students with an undeclared major.

Called Smart Start, the program allows students to begin their college journey online, explore potential majors and stay on track to graduate — all at a reduced cost.

Smart Start will launch in August. The fully online program offers general education courses that apply to any major and is priced at just $375 per credit hour — significantly less than a traditional on-campus experience.

According to the Student Research Group, approximately 80% of college students change their major at least once, and 10% change it more than once. With that in mind, Smart Start gives students the opportunity to explore academic interests without losing time or money on credits that won’t count toward their degrees.

“This is why well-planned starting programs are valuable to consider,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, vice president for strategic initiatives. “This initiative allows students to begin their basic studies at a time when they may just be trying to figure out what academic direction to pursue.”

Alongside Smart Start, Cedarville is launching fully online degree programs in accounting, communication, finance, management and information technology management. Students can progress toward their degrees while exploring a variety of academic interests.

Cedarville’s liberal arts general education core and Bible minor offer a broad academic foundation, allowing students to sample different fields without taking unnecessary courses.

A cornerstone of Smart Start is the Blueprint: Success in College course, part of the first-semester curriculum. Developed by The Cove, Cedarville’s Academic Enrichment Center, the course focuses on personal development, academic skills such as time management and note-taking and how to effectively use university resources.

“More students are taking college courses online, and we want to give them the ability to develop these skills wherever they are,” said Kim Ahlgrim, director of The Cove, Cedarville’s academic enrichment center. “Smart Start and Blueprint are designed to help them succeed from day one.”

Another key benefit of Smart Start is the ability for students to “kick the tires” on different subjects without wasting time or money. Every course counts toward graduation, allowing students to maintain momentum while finding the right academic path.

Once students choose a major, they can move forward with confidence, knowing they’ve explored their options. The Smart Start Major Discovery Plan is a forward-thinking solution that empowers online students to discover their interests while staying on track to earn their degrees.

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 6,384 students, it ranks among Ohio's largest private universities and is recognized by The Wall Street Journal as being among the nation’s top three evangelical universities. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

Written by Rich Stratton

