Global Hair Transplant Market to Hit USD 110.06 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 21.99% - SNS Insider

Austin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hair Transplant Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Hair Transplant Market was valued at USD 18.43 billion in the year 2023, which is expected to reach USD 110.06 billion by the end of the year 2032, with a CAGR of 21.99% during the forecast period 2024-32. This phenomenal surge is mainly owing to the growing awareness of appearance, the rise in the incidence of hair loss on account of heredity and lifestyle, and the emergence of sophisticated, minimally invasive techniques of grafting.





Get a Sample Report of Hair Transplant Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3505

Increased demand for permanent hair transplant, particularly among the younger generation, coupled with growing advancements in procedures such as FUE and stem cell therapy, has also contributed to the market progress. In the US, the hair transplant market itself was estimated to be worth USD 5.66 billion in 2023, and is growing at a 7.5%, and is projected to reach USD 10.71 billion in 2032. With a consistent CAGR of 7.67%, strong growth potential in the U.S. will be attributed to the rise in disposable income levels of the population, greater awareness towards appearance, and an increase in the adoption of aesthetic treatments.

Market Overview

The increase in the prevalence of male pattern alopecia, recent advancements in hair transplantation techniques, and modified lifestyles have brought about hair transplantation as one of the most popular cosmetically corrective procedures worldwide. With the growing social acceptance of beauty treatments, people of different age groups are becoming more and more likely to undergo hair transplants. Both Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) have evolved in terms of accuracy, results, and recovery, and this success has led to an increase in demand. The increasing popularity of social media and the demand for a more youthful look are other drivers for the growth in this market.

The United States is one of the largest markets, where awareness and use of hair restoration treatments are increasing. Key points in the U.S. include high incidences of alopecia, increasing medical spending, and the availability of well-established transplant centers. The broader financing options and the trend towards minimally invasive outpatient procedures have also made caps more attractive to a broader audience, including women, who are set to become a fast-growing customer base in that market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Bosley, Inc. (Bosley Hair Restoration, Bosley Professional Strength Hair Care Products)

Hasson & Wong (Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Hair Transplant Surgery)

Hair Restoration Blackrock (FUE Hair Transplant, PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Hair Restoration)

Dermacare of California (FUE Hair Transplant, NeoGraft Hair Restoration)

SmartGraft (SmartGraft FUE Hair Restoration, Automated FUE Hair Transplant System)

Alvi Armani (FUE Hair Transplant, Hairline Restoration Procedure)

The Hair Transplant Institute (FUE Hair Transplant, FUT Hair Transplant)

Hair Transplant Network (FUE Hair Transplant, FUT Hair Transplant)

Regenix (Regenix Hair Loss Treatment, Hair Regrowth System)

Leon Medical Centers (Advanced Hair Restoration, FUT/FUE Procedures)

MHR Clinic (Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), PRP Therapy for Hair Loss)

Medispa Hair Transplant Clinic (FUE Hair Transplant, Hairline Redesign Procedures)

The Private Clinic (FUE Hair Transplant, PRP Therapy)

Clinic Dermatech (FUE Hair Transplant, PRP for Hair Restoration)

Artas Robotic Hair Restoration (ARTAS Robotic Hair Transplant, FUE with ARTAS)

Renew Hair Restoration (FUE Hair Transplant, Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP))

Cenegenics Elite Health (Hair Restoration Therapy, PRP Therapy for Hair Loss)

Androgen Hair Restoration Center (FUE Hair Transplant, FUT Hair Transplant)

HairPalace (FUE Hair Transplant, Body Hair Transplant)

Capillus (Capillus272 Pro Laser Cap, Capillus272 Professional Laser Hair Growth Cap)

Hair Transplant Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 18.43 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 110.06 billion CAGR CAGR of 21.99% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The growing global prevalence of hair loss, particularly androgenetic alopecia, is a major driver for the hair transplant market.

Technological innovation in hair transplant methods has significantly contributed to market expansion.

Segment Analysis

By Procedure

By type of procedure, the FUE or the Follicular Unit Extraction segment held about 45% share of the global hair transplant market in 2023 and stood as the leading one. It became more popular due to being less invasive with less scarring and shorter recovery time. It allows accurate harvesting of the hair follicles in higher numbers with superior survival, and is attractive to patients who want to avoid a strip scar in their scalp and to those with limited donor area, especially for women who tend to have a smaller donor area.

The FUT-FUE combination is a new segment that is gaining popularity. Its hybrid nature allows the surgeon to get as much graft as possible while maintaining the quality of the hair donor. The complementary advantages of both methods can achieve high-density results in a single session, which is ideal in patients with extensive baldness. Greater personalization, improved responses, and increasing physician favor are leading to the increased acceptance of this combination approach in the advanced clinical setting.

By Gender

Men were the largest consumer group in 2023 in the hair transplant market by accounting for nearly 74%. This is mainly due to high prevalence of androgenetic alopecia (AGA), a MHN element that influences a large percentage of men at middle age. The pressure to look young for social and professional reasons has caused men to turn to transplant procedures around the world.

The market for hair transplants is growing fastest among the female segment. Hormone imbalances, post-pregnancy thinning, and traction alopecia (loosening and shedding of hair caused by hair styling techniques) are all responsible for rising levels of female hair loss. Increased knowledge and the advancement of technology (in particular, the evolution of less invasive techniques for female hair patterns) are leading more women to consider hair restoration solutions.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Hair Transplant Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3505

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the global hair transplant market, which generated 52% of the total revenue. India, South Korea, and Thailand are some of the countries that have emerged as medical tourism hubs for cosmetic surgeries with quality assurance at reduced costs. They also have a high population pool, greater disposable income, with skilled workforce, and advanced transplant centres.

North America is expanding at the fastest CAGR, supported by the growing interest in the U.S., high level of awareness, increased healthcare expenditure, and swift uptake of new hair restoration technologies. Market expansion within this region is primarily attributed to the presence of FDA-approved treatments, the rising focus on aesthetic treatment among millennials and the Gen Z population, Yokohama City, Japan& voor de pers.

Recent Developments

Mar 2024 – Stemson Therapeutics partnered with Aderans Company to develop and globally distribute new hair generation therapies served with cell-based technology.

February 2024 -Hair Science Institute, Netherlands, launches new version of its Hair Stem Cell Transplantation (HST) method with better survival rates of newly implanted follicles. Flexible parametric survival analysis was performed using demographic and clinical parameters.

Hair Transplant Market Segmentation

By Procedure

Follicular Unit Transplantation

Follicular Unit Extraction

Combination of FUT & FUE

Others

By Gender

Female

Male

By Service Provider

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Need Any Customization Research on Hair Transplant Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3505

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Procedure Trends (2023)

5.3 Healthcare Spending, by Region (2023)

5.4 Cost Trends by Region (2023)

5.5 Costs Analysis, by Procedure (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Hair Transplant Market by Procedure

8. Hair Transplant Market by Gender

9. Hair Transplant Market by Service Provider

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Research Reports

Medical Aesthetics Market Forecast

Platelet-Rich Plasma Market Analysis Report

Cosmetic Surgery Market Trends

Dermatology Devices Market Insights

Alopecia Treatment Market Forecast

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.