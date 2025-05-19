Air Quality in Schools: Camfil Launches Guide to Improving Academic Experience with Improved IAQ

Riverdale, NJ, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in school air filtration solutions, has unveiled a new resource designed to help schools improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and enhance learning outcomes. The guide highlights the critical role of air filtration in student health, cognitive performance, and overall school productivity, as part of Camfil’s broader efforts to educate the public about the importance of air quality.

Indoor air quality in schools is a crucial yet often overlooked factor in academic performance. The new guide from Camfil outlines the key air quality challenges schools face, including exposure to particulate matter, biological contaminants, mold, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds). It also explores how removing these pollutants from the air can lead to healthier, higher-performing learning environments.

"Improving air quality in schools is essential for creating a safe and healthy learning environment for students and staff. One effective way to achieve this is by implementing high-quality air filters," says Mark Davidson, Camfil's Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials, "With concerns about airborne illnesses and environmental contaminants, investing in air filtration systems has become a priority for many schools."

Key highlights of the article, Clean Air for Academic Success, include:

Identifying common pollutants in school environments and their health impacts.

Practical steps for deploying integrated air filtration solutions and standalone units.

Real-world case studies showcasing improvements in air quality and student performance.

Tips for managing IAQ challenges unique to higher-education institutions.

Camfil’s IAQ guide introduces actionable strategies for implementing high-quality air filtration systems in schools, emphasizing options such as medical-grade HEPA filters and standalone air purifier units for classrooms without modern HVAC systems. Relying on empirical data alongside their combined decades of experience providing air quality solutions to schools, healthcare facilities, and other commercial buildings, Camfil’s team demonstrates how such systems contribute to measurable improvements in air quality, academic success, and long-term health outcomes.

Explore Camfil’s guide, Clean Air for Academic Success, to learn how schools can create healthier learning environments today.

