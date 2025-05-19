E Ink and MediaTek Donate 58 eReaders to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana

BILLERICA, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced today its collaborative donation with MediaTek to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana as part of E Ink’s eRead for the Future program. E Ink and MediaTek are donating 58 Amazon Kindle Kids eReaders—each Kindle Kids device features an E Ink ePaper display for a comfortable, paper-like reading experience and is powered by MediaTek’s advanced chipset technology.

“The donation from E Ink and MediaTek will have a meaningful impact on the children,” said Brandon Smith, Clubs Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana. “Access to books and educational tools is crucial for our Club kids’ development, and these Kindle devices open up a world of opportunities for their learning.”

During the upcoming summer, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana is running a Summer Reading program to combat reading skill loss during the summer. These Kindle Kids will be used to support this program.

A study conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health found that E Ink’s ePaper screens with a ComfortGaze front light are up to three times healthier for eyes than LCD screens. As distraction and blue light dominate modern devices, paper-like E Ink screens provide a healthier screen time option. Blue light from LED and fluorescent lighting, as well as monitors, tablets, and mobile devices, can negatively affect vision over the long term, according to the American Optometric Association. Unlike traditional LCD screens, ePaper screens are non-emissive, meaning they rely on ambient light for viewing. Devices like the Amazon Kindle can help families minimize the blue-light hazard and enable more focused reading and learning.

“This collaboration with E Ink and the Boys & Girls Clubs is a wonderful opportunity to share our passion for technology with future generations,” said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek. “These Kindles are valuable tools that ensure our youth have access to more important resources to empower deeper learning.”

“Our partnership with MediaTek and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana is steeped in helping inspire a lifelong love of reading,” said Lynne Garone, Associate Vice President of Corporate Learning and Social Responsibility at E Ink Corporation. “Our ePaper technology is designed to make reading more enjoyable and accessible for kids everywhere.”

To expand on eRead for the Future program in 2025, this eReader donation reflects E Ink and MediaTek’s ongoing commitment to supporting communities and creating opportunities for children through technology and education. The devices come bundled with a 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, giving the young readers unlimited access to thousands of children’s books, with a part of the donation being reserved for a permanent book collection.

In 2024, E Ink engaged over 22 partners across the ePaper ecosystem to participate in the social good initiative, eRead for the Future, that focuses on delivering technology that elevates students’ reading abilities. Through last year’s collaboration, E Ink donated 1,024 color eReaders, benefiting over 15,000 students across 40 elementary schools. The total donation value was nearly USD 1 million and saved 777 metric tons of carbon from reading digital, nonprinted, books. For context, if 160 million eReaders worldwide download 50 eBooks each over a five-year period, this totals 8 billion eBooks. In comparison, if all these books were read in paper form, it would equate to nearly 60 million tons of CO2e.

