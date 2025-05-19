Nanterre, 19 May 2025

Publication of the Pitch Book “Why invest in VINCI, a global leader in infrastructure”

VINCI announces the publication of its Pitch Book "Why invest in VINCI, a global leader in infrastructure" on its website: Annual reports and presentations | VINCI

The main objective of this summary presentation, which is primarily intended for investors, is to highlight the main strengths of the VINCI Group's business model:

key player to capture the world’s megatrends;

strong and resilient free cash flow;

solid balance sheet;

consistent and value-accretive capital allocation strategy;

longstanding M&A track record with high-quality returns over time;

alignment of interests, from employees to other shareholders;

outperforming stock over time;

aiming for an all-round performance.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





