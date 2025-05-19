Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 19 May 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 25,124 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 12 to 16 May 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|12/5/2025
|124
|58.49
|58.45
|58.50
|7,253
|13/5/2025
|6,000
|60.63
|59.80
|61.20
|363,768
|14/5/2025
|6,000
|60.32
|59.75
|61.55
|361,937
|15/5/2025
|6,000
|61.32
|60.45
|61.55
|367,929
|16/5/2025
|7,000
|60.93
|60.65
|61.70
|426,507
|TOTAL
|25,124
|60.79
|58.45
|61.70
|1,527,394
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 409,824 treasury shares.