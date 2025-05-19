Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 19 May 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 25,124 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 12 to 16 May 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
12/5/202512458.4958.4558.507,253
13/5/20256,00060.6359.8061.20363,768
14/5/20256,00060.3259.7561.55361,937
15/5/20256,00061.3260.4561.55367,929
16/5/20257,00060.9360.6561.70426,507
TOTAL25,12460.7958.4561.701,527,394

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 409,824 treasury shares.



Recommended Reading