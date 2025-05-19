Jellystone Park Debuts New Prince Edward Island Camp-Resort

Niagara Falls, Woodstock Locations Enhance Water Attractions

Families Urged to Book Summer Vacations Now

Editor’s Note: A limited number of complimentary and discounted stays are available to qualified journalists, influencers and content creators. Visit request form here: https://form.jotform.com/250484170348154

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More fun, adventures, and memories await Canadian families this year with the opening of a new Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Cavendish and the recent addition of a huge new water zone at the Niagara Falls location.





Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions such as pools and wagon rides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

In addition to Cavendish and Niagara Falls, there are Jellystone Park locations in Kingston, NS and Woodstock, NB.

With many families opting to vacation closer to home this year, Jellystone Park locations in Canada are expected to book up quickly. Visit www.jellystonepark.com to make reservations. Discounts and promotions may be available, depending upon location.

The new Jellystone Park Cavendish, PEI, which opened May 15, features a swimming pool, jumping pillow, petting zoo, RC track, game room and arcade, as well as a large playground. Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, and Cindy Bear will entertain the kids when they are not creating arts and crafts, enjoying wagon rides, or dancing at the silent disco. Formerly a KOA campground, the location offers new fully equipped glamping cabins, traditional cabins and cottages, RV sites, and rentals.

The Cavendish Camp-Resort is owned by Maritime Fun Group, which operates leading family amusement parks and attractions in New Brunswick and on Prince Edward Island. “In preparation for opening as a Jellystone Park, we have given the park a major facelift,” said Maritime Fun Group President Matthew Jelley. “Families will appreciate all the new attractions, activities and theme weekends, along with a fresh new look.”

More information: https://www.jellystoneparkpei.com/

Visitors to the popular Jellystone Park Niagara Falls this summer will enjoy the location’s huge new water zone which opened last summer. The multiple water slides, splashground, and giant dump bucket will entertain kids for hours.

“Jellystone Park Niagara Falls was already home to the world’s tallest inflatable water slide and a heated pool, which have always been a big draw for kids,” said Greg Amadio, owner. “Now the water zone is definitely a park favorite.”

The closest campground to the falls, Jellystone Park Niagara offers a full array of attractions and activities, ranging from mini golf and a jumping pillow to Jellystone Park character interactions and theme weekends. Lodging includes fully equipped luxury cabins, glamping yurts and three-bedroom trailers for rent. Shaded RV and tent sites range from rustic to full hook-up.

More information: https://jellystoneniagara.ca

The Kingston, Nova Scotia location is celebrating its 25th year as part of the Jellystone Park brand this season. In time for summer vacations, the pool has been refurbished and more RV rentals have been installed.

More information: https://jellystonens.com/

About Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com . For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com .

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s25).

Contacts:

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Lindsay Kiesel

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70429d09-423c-4119-bd0f-2445f5d1e92c