Jellystone Park™ Zion, Utah Completes Expansion; adds Unique Hybrid Tent Glamping

Water slides, pools, and lake open for the season

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than a year since it opened, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort near Zion National Park has completed a major expansion and has added a unique new way of camping.





The expansive camping, glamping, and RV resort is quickly becoming an in-demand family destination. It is home to more pools, giant water slides, and other kid-approved attractions than anywhere else in Southern Utah. Most of the fun, including the Water Zone, is included with the cost of an overnight stay.

With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

Just in time for summer vacations, Jellystone Park Zion has doubled its RV sites to 200. The Camp-Resort is also introducing unique hybrid tent sites that feature private, air-conditioned mini cabins. Guests pitch their own tents next to Boo Boo Bear Caves that are equipped with hotel-style furniture, Wi-Fi, TVs, small refrigerators and microwaves.

“This style of glamping is the best of both worlds,” said Scott Nielson, franchise owner. “Kids love tent camping, parents love the affordability, and the entire family will enjoy taking a break from the fun and sun in air-conditioned comfort.” Boo Boo Bear Cave tent site rates start at $55 per night and include access to the Water Zone and all park attractions and activities.

With temperatures climbing, the Water Zone is now open on weekends starting Fridays at 3:00. It will be open seven days a week starting Memorial Day weekend. Water lovers can enjoy four giant slides, a splashground, two pools, a lazy river, two giant hot tubs and a lake with a sandy beach and floating obstacle course.

Other attractions at Jellystone Park Zion include a jumping pillow, gem mining, sports courts including pickleball, a playground, a dog park, and more. Organized daily activities include interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo and Cindy Bear, foam parties, dance parties, wagon rides, candy bar bingo, and arts and crafts. Weekends are extra fun with themed events such as Christmas in July, Pirate & Princess Palooza, Halloween Weekends, Under the Sea, Chocolate Lover’s Weekend, and many others.

In addition to RV and tent sites, Jellystone Park Zion features fully equipped, luxury glamping cabins.

Both overnight and daily guests are welcome. Day passes include access to the Water Zone and the resort’s other attractions and activities.

Visit www.zionjellystonepark.com for more information and to make reservations.

Address: 505 South Sand Hollow Rd., Hurricane, Utah 84737

Phone: 866.934.5267

Website/social media: www.jellystonezion.com and @jellystonezionutah

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

