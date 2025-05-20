Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.04.2025

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN United Property Fund units was 11,53 euros at the end of April, increasing by 1,6% per month. The fund earned a net profit of 449 thousand euros in April and a net profit of 1,15 million euros during the four months of 2025 (last year at the same time 331 thousand euros). If the fund's investment in EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares were recorded on the basis of its net asset value, the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would be 11,58 euros, increasing by 1,4% per month.

In April, the fund received the biggest profit (274 thousand euros) from its investment in the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ. During the month the last terraced houses of the development’s second stage were transferred to clients in the Uus-Järveküla (real right agreements were concluded), from which the company earned a profit of 342 thousand euros. The next stage of the development (17 terraced houses) is scheduled to be completed in June 2025. To date 14 terraced houses of the development stage have been booked by clients.

Cash balance of the EfTEN United Property Fund's increased by 1,582 thousand euros in April, including the payment of loans and interest from Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ totalling 1.5 million euros and the receipt of dividends of 277 thousand euros. The fund returned the bank's overdraft in the full amount of 167 thousand euros.

On May 29, the fund will make the largest income distribution in its history in the amount of 1.416 million euros, or 57 euro cents per fund unit.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/















