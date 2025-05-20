Cost-Optimized PolarFire® Core FPGAs and SoCs from Microchip Technology Deliver High Performance with a 30% Lower Price Tag

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the current marketplace, Bill of Material (BOM) costs are continuing to rise and developers must work to optimize performance and budgets. Recognizing that a significant portion of the mid-range FPGA market does not require integrated serial transceivers, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) is releasing PolarFire® Core Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) and System on Chips (SoCs). The new devices are a derivative of the base PolarFire families and reduce customer costs by up to 30 percent by optimizing features and removing integrated transceivers. Offering the same industry-leading, low-power consumption and proven security and dependability of classic PolarFire technology, Core devices provide savings without sacrificing functionality, processing capability or quality.

Designed for automotive, industrial automation, medical, communication, defense and aerospace markets, PolarFire Core families feature Single Event Upset (SEU) immunity for mission-critical reliability and integrate a quad-core, 64-bit RISC-V® microprocessor (MPU) for flexible compute capabilities. Additionally, the Core devices are designed to be pin-to-pin compatible with the full line of PolarFire FPGAs to accommodate various design SKUs, enhancing value for applications that prioritize cost efficiency over a range of unnecessary features.

“Many FPGA manufacturers have raised prices recently, creating new challenges for OEMs needing to bring products to market quickly, at the lowest possible cost and power targets,” said Bruce Weyer, corporate vice president of Microchip’s FPGA business unit. “Our PolarFire Core FPGA and SoC families address price and power budget challenges directly, providing market-leading solutions at a favorable price point.”

Whether enabling real-time control, edge processing or safety-critical systems, PolarFire Core devices are designed to deliver the flexibility and longevity engineers need to accelerate innovation. Visit the website to learn more about Microchip’s portfolio of FPGAs and SoCs.

Development Tools

PolarFire Core devices are supported by Microchip’s Libero® SoC Design Suite, SmartHLS™ compiler, VectorBlox™ Accelerator SDK and Microchip’s Mi-V ecosystem of partner platforms for rapid RISC-V application development. They are compatible with currently available PolarFire FPGA and SoC development boards to expedite silicon development.

Pricing and Availability

For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

• Application image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/54485182454/sizes/o/

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve over 100,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, Libero, PolarFire, are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. SmartHLS and VectorBlox are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.