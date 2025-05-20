Clearwave Fiber Kicks Off ‘Salute to Service’ Campaign for Second Year to Thank and Honor U.S. Armed Forces and First Responders

Pooler, GA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of 100% Fiber Internet, proudly launched its Salute to Service initiative in recognition of Military Appreciation Month. The program honors and thanks active and former military personnel, as well as first responders, across the communities the company serves.

"At Clearwave Fiber, we deeply value the contributions of our active and former military personnel, and first responders stationed all over the country," said Shelley Hallier, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Clearwave Fiber. "Many of our team members and their families have served or currently serve in these crucial roles. The Salute to Service initiative underscores our gratitude for their dedication and sacrifices."

Throughout May, Clearwave Fiber has been observing Military Appreciation Month with a series of events across its service areas, including appreciation meals for local first responders. Additionally, the company has been sharing tributes on social media about the family members of Clearwave Fiber associates who have served or are currently serving in the military.

As the culmination of its Salute to Service initiative, Clearwave Fiber will make a charitable donation on behalf of its associates to the Folds of Honor Foundation. This organization provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military and first responders.

Clearwave Fiber hopes that its Salute to Service initiative, in its second year, will inspire others to join in recognizing and supporting our armed forces and first responders not only during Military Appreciation Month but also in the days ahead.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE FIBER

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, and Kansas. Committed to deploying 100% Fiber Internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

