Continuum Powders Appoints Kevin O’Shea as General Manager – Global Sales, to Drive Strategic Expansion in Critical, Underserved Powder Markets

Houston, TX, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders, a leading provider of high-performance metal powders engineered through sustainable, circular manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Kevin O’Shea as General Manager – Global Sales, Non-Laser Powder Bed Fusion (Non-LPBF). In this role, O’Shea will lead Continuum’s commercial expansion into additional advanced manufacturing segments, including Metal Injection Molding (MIM), Directed Energy Deposition (DED), Binder Jetting (BJN), various Spray applications, and Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP).

With more than two decades of experience driving growth across the advanced materials sector, O’Shea brings a global mindset and deep technical expertise to Continuum’s growing leadership team. His background includes leadership roles at both multinational corporations and pioneering startups, including his tenure as Vice President of Momentive Technologies' Quartz Business Unit, where he guided the company through the challenges of COVID-19 while also driving increased investment in fusion technology R&D and expanding capital investments, ensuring the company’s leadership in the High Purity Quartz (HPQ) market for decades to come. . He also played a foundational commercial role at 6K Inc., a startup advancing microwave plasma-based powder production for additive manufacturing and energy storage applications.

“I’m excited to lead Continuum Powders as we expand into all metal powder markets beyond Laser Powder Bed Fusion,” said Kevin O’Shea. “Continuum is a true trailblazer in advanced manufacturing and the circular economy. I’m proud to champion this unique U.S.-developed technology that sets a new standard for holistic, sustainable manufacturing—empowering customers worldwide to accelerate their ESG journeys.”

Continuum’s Melt-to-Powder (M2P) technology transforms aerospace- and energy-grade scrap into high-performance metal powders with dramatically lower emissions compared to conventional powder production. The company’s Greyhound M2P platform, backed by a rigorous OptiVantage quality framework, enables consistent ASTM-grade performance across a wide range of alloys—meeting the needs of manufacturers in aerospace, energy, defense, and beyond.

“Kevin’s ability to scale transformative technologies and build customer-first organizations is exactly what we need as we expand our reach,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders. “His leadership will help Continuum redefine what’s possible in metal manufacturing—unlocking growth, reducing environmental impact, and strengthening supply chain resiliency for our customers worldwide.”

O’Shea’s appointment marks another key step in Continuum’s mission to deliver on the promise of high-quality, sustainable metal powders at industrial scale.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (Melt-to-Powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders’ nearly carbon-free powder materials.

Continuum Powders is the only company that can combine industry-leading quality with extreme alloy flexibility, supply chain independence, and cost competitiveness while dramatically reducing carbon footprint versus traditional powders.

Attachment