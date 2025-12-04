Continuum Powders Welcomes Christine Furstoss to Its Board of Advisors

Houston, TX, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders, a leader in sustainable metal powder production for advanced manufacturing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Furstoss, former Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at GE Aerospace, to its Board of Advisors.

Bringing more than three decades of industrial leadership across materials engineering, manufacturing innovation, product development, and large-scale business operations, Furstoss has been instrumental in shaping the evolution of advanced manufacturing. Over her distinguished career at General Electric, she helped establish GE Additive, guiding its growth from a startup concept into an industrial-scale business that accelerated global adoption of additive manufacturing. Widely regarded as an entrepreneurial business strategist, she applies deep expertise in materials and mechanical engineering, manufacturing, and technology to strengthen competitiveness and drive high-value product and service delivery across complex value chains.

Her tenure as Vice President and Technical Director of Materials and Manufacturing for GE Research included leading a global team of more than 500 researchers focused on advanced materials and manufacturing solutions across GE’s aviation, energy, and healthcare businesses. That experience, combined with earlier leadership roles spanning engineering, plant operations, and product strategy, underscores a career defined by building high-performing teams and modernizing manufacturing capabilities to meet emerging market needs.

“Christine’s impact on the manufacturing industry is remarkable,” said Rizk Ghafari, COO of Continuum Powders. “Her strategic mindset, entrepreneurial approach, and deep technical expertise align perfectly with our mission as we scale sustainable, high-performance metal powder solutions. Her experience bridging innovation, product readiness, and organizational excellence will be invaluable as we expand globally and partner more deeply with customers across critical industries.”

In addition to her technical leadership, Furstoss is known for her commitment to mentoring women in STEM, modernizing the manufacturing workforce, and advising policymakers on innovation and industrial competitiveness. She has served on multiple advisory boards and councils, including the ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at Northeastern University, and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Advisory Council on Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

“Continuum Powders is advancing a powerful vision for the future of manufacturing, one rooted in sustainability, innovation, quality, and collaboration,” Furstoss said. “I look forward to partnering with the team to help strengthen global metal supply chains and support the development of next-generation materials and technologies. Their focus on responsible materials production and circular manufacturing reflects exactly the type of forward-looking strategy our industry needs.”

With her appointment, Continuum’s Board of Advisors now includes Dr. Adrian Keppler, former CEO of EOS GmbH, and Mark Comerford, former President and CEO of Haynes International. Together, the board brings deep expertise spanning additive manufacturing, specialty alloys, and industrial operations to support Continuum’s growth and industry impact.

Furstoss also welcomes collaboration with leaders in manufacturing, research, and technology development. Those interested in engaging with her through her advisory work with Continuum Powders may request an introduction through the media contact below.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders delivers certified metal powder solutions engineered for performance, reliability, and sustainability. From sourcing powder to ensuring consistent availability and building a circular supply chain, we support manufacturers through trusted partnerships and advanced metal reclamation capabilities.

