Continuum Powders Expands Alloy Portfolio with New High-Conductivity CuNi 70/30 Powders for Marine, Energy, and Industrial Applications

Houston, TX, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders today announced the commercial availability of two new copper-nickel alloy powders, OptiPowder C715 and OptiPowder C964, engineered for exceptional corrosion resistance, thermal and electrical conductivity, and mechanical stability in harsh operating environments. Produced through Continuum’s proprietary Greyhound Melt-to-Powder (M2P) process, both alloys are manufactured using certified reclaimed feedstock to deliver high-performance powder solutions with significantly reduced environmental impact.

Developed for demanding marine, energy, and industrial applications, the new CuNi powders provide outstanding resistance to seawater corrosion, stress-corrosion cracking, and high-velocity erosion. Their balanced compositions and stable mechanical behavior across broad temperature ranges make them well suited for LPBF, EPBF, binder jetting, HIP, and DED platforms, as well as thermal spray and other advanced manufacturing processes.

High-Performance Copper-Nickel Powder, Built for Reliability and Sustainability

OptiPowder C715 and OptiPowder C964 are produced using Continuum’s M2P atomization technology, which transforms reclaimed aerospace-grade metal into high-purity, spherical powder with consistent flowability and morphology. As part of the company’s OptiVantage quality framework, each powder undergoes rigorous chemical and physical characterization to support repeatable performance in serial production environments.

By manufacturing these alloys from reclaimed materials and maintaining purity through strict analytical and process controls, Continuum helps manufacturers reduce material waste, strengthen supply chain resilience, and advance measurable sustainability outcomes in metal additive manufacturing.

“Continuum’s primary mission is to provide customers with reliable, high-performance powders,” said Rob Higby, CEO Continuum Powders. “With the addition of C715 and C964, engineers working in marine, energy, and industrial sectors now have access to copper-nickel powders that combine exceptional corrosion resistance with the consistency required for production-grade additive manufacturing.”

Built for Advanced Manufacturing Workflows

Both powders offer:

High corrosion resistance in seawater and brackish environments

Stable mechanical properties at elevated temperatures

Excellent thermal and electrical conductivity

Proven weldability and ease of fabrication

Strong resistance to high-velocity erosion containing silt and bubbles

Continuum offers each alloy in multiple particle size distributions, including 10–45 µm, 15–53 µm, 45–106 µm, and custom cuts tailored to customer platforms and process requirements.

Strengthening a Year of Customer-Driven Progress

The release of these copper-nickel powders builds on the momentum Continuum established throughout 2025. Across collaborations with AmPd Labs, INDO-MIM, HP, and Tecnalia, the company has demonstrated that reclaimed materials can meet the demands of production-scale additive manufacturing for high-temperature and mission-critical applications. These efforts reinforced a consistent theme with customers and partners: when materials development is done collaboratively, adoption accelerates, and performance outcomes improve.

The introduction of C715 and C964 also complements Continuum’s process innovations, including its next-generation Direct Powder FeederTM, which reclaims unused powder and returns it directly to atomization for reuse. Together, these advancements support a more circular and resilient metal supply chain for advanced manufacturing.

As part of its 2026 roadmap, Continuum is expanding its alloy portfolio to give manufacturers more choice and greater flexibility across their preferred AM processes. The launch of these CuNi powders marks an early step in that initiative, supporting industries that require corrosion-resistant and high-conductivity materials while also seeking more responsible sourcing options. The company is continuing to invest in scrap sourcing programs, analytical capabilities, and co-development pathways that allow customers to tune chemistries, validate powders, and build fully circular feedstock strategies tailored to their applications.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders provides certified metal powder solutions designed for demanding production, consistent supply, and lower environmental impact. By reclaiming and refining high-value scrap into high-performance powders, we help manufacturers secure material availability, control costs, and move toward a truly circular metals program.